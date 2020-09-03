LNG-FSRU Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the LNG-FSRU industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on LNG-FSRU and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global LNG-FSRU Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including Hyundai Heavy Industries, The Kuok Group, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Wison, Samsung Heavy Industries, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Sembcorp Marine is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 LNG-FSRU Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Retrofit

1.2.3 New

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Inland Transportation

1.3.3 Outer River Transportation

1.4 Overview of Global LNG-FSRU Market

1.4.1 Global LNG-FSRU Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries

2.1.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Details

2.1.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Major Business

2.1.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Product and Services

2.1.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries LNG-FSRU Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 The Kuok Group

2.2.1 The Kuok Group Details

2.2.2 The Kuok Group Major Business

2.2.3 The Kuok Group SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 The Kuok Group Product and Services

2.2.5 The Kuok Group LNG-FSRU Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

2.3.1 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Details

2.3.2 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Major Business

2.3.3 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Product and Services

2.3.5 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding LNG-FSRU Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

2.4.1 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Details

2.4.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Major Business

2.4.3 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Product and Services

2.4.5 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering LNG-FSRU Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Wison

2.5.1 Wison Details

2.5.2 Wison Major Business

2.5.3 Wison SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Wison Product and Services

2.5.5 Wison LNG-FSRU Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Samsung Heavy Industries

2.6.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Details

2.6.2 Samsung Heavy Industries Major Business

2.6.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Product and Services

2.6.4 Samsung Heavy Industries LNG-FSRU Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Keppel Offshore & Marine

2.7.1 Keppel Offshore & Marine Details

2.7.2 Keppel Offshore & Marine Major Business

2.7.3 Keppel Offshore & Marine Product and Services

2.7.4 Keppel Offshore & Marine LNG-FSRU Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Sembcorp Marine

2.8.1 Sembcorp Marine Details

2.8.2 Sembcorp Marine Major Business

2.8.3 Sembcorp Marine Product and Services

2.8.4 Sembcorp Marine LNG-FSRU Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 LNG-FSRU Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 LNG-FSRU Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America LNG-FSRU Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America LNG-FSRU Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America LNG-FSRU Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe LNG-FSRU Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe LNG-FSRU Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe LNG-FSRU Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific LNG-FSRU Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LNG-FSRU Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LNG-FSRU Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America LNG-FSRU Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America LNG-FSRU Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America LNG-FSRU Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa LNG-FSRU Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa LNG-FSRU Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa LNG-FSRU Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa LNG-FSRU Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global LNG-FSRU Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global LNG-FSRU Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global LNG-FSRU Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 LNG-FSRU Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America LNG-FSRU Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe LNG-FSRU Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific LNG-FSRU Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America LNG-FSRU Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa LNG-FSRU Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 LNG-FSRU Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global LNG-FSRU Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 LNG-FSRU Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global LNG-FSRU Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

