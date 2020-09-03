Lung Cancer Screening Market 2020-2026: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

The global lung cancer screening market is set to witness a robust growth period on account of the rising prevalence of lung cancer across the globe. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) states that lung cancer is the leading type of cancer, causing 1.8 million deaths in 2018. A study published in the World Cancer Research Journal reveals that by 2040, the number of people affected by lung cancer will increase to 3,610,896, with the incidence rate being greater in men than women. This trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future as pollution levels rise, especially in developing countries. Higher pollution levels would cause greater emission of toxins, thereby fuelling the global lung cancer screening market growth during the forecast period.

Rapidly Rising Pollution Levels to Boost the Market

Industries and vehicles emit toxic gases such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter which have been classified as carcinogenic by the IARC. Carbon emitted from coal burning is also known to cause cancer. Therefore, rising pollution levels, especially in developing nations, represents excellent sales opportunities for lung cancer screening technologies, fuelling the global lung cancer screening market revenue.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-Le Roche Ltd

Jansenn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

