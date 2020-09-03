The global medical wearables market size is projected to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. The market growth is attributable to increasing penetration of 4G/5G networks, growing adoption of smartphones and increasing usage of connected medical devices for chronic diseases management. The growing focus on delivering patient-centric healthcare service and cost containment in the healthcare delivery has led to increasing demand for home health services, thereby increasing the adoption of wearable technologies among healthcare professionals and patients. The medical wearables record the vital readings which then allows physicians to real-time access the patient data and minimize errors. This is expected to increase the demand for medical wearable devices. The increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases with high mortality rate is another factor that necessitates increased focus on personalized patient monitoring and care, thus further increasing the product demand.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Under an exclusive section that unleashes the covid-19 impact analysis on medical wearables market, the report attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the medical crisis. While the pandemic has compelled entire industry to shift its preferences, it has turned the industry and its sub-sectors upside down within no time. The report covers deep-dive analysis of this impact particularly on the medical wearables market.

Competitive Market Insights

Competitive landscape analysis in the report covers 12-15 key players in global medical wearables market. Some of the leading companies profiled in this study include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zephyr Technology Corporation, Sotera Wireless, Omron Corporation, Polar Electro, Everist Health, LifeWatch AG, Intelesens Ltd., Fitbit Inc., Garmin, Withings, and Vital Connect; accounting for majority of the market share owing to their strong global reach, exhaustive product portfolios and increased focus on enhancing their strategic alliances such as strategic investments, collaborations, partnerships with domestic manufacturers, and mergers & acquisitions. An extensive competition analysis allows for an exhaustive market structure assessment. This section further offers insights on recent market developments, emerging opportunities, impactful trends and dormant business tactics.

Product Insights

Based on type, our scope of study has segmented the market into diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices. The diagnostic devices are further categorized into vital sign monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices and sleep monitoring devices, whereas, therapeutic devices have been segmented into glucose monitoring devices, pain management devices, rehabilitation devices and respiratory therapy devices. In 2019, diagnostic devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in medical wearables market owing to the increasing need to continuously monitor a person’s well-being and fitness score. Vital sign monitoring devices accounted for the largest revenue share in diagnostic devices segment owing to their features of being compact, user-friendly and integral role monitoring different medical conditions in patients in order to achieve better health outcomes. Thus, high demand and increased availability of technologically advanced vital sign monitoring wearable devices is expected to aid the segment growth.

Report Scope

A recent market intelligence report added to the repository of Credible Markets, titled “Medical Wearables – Market Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2027”, provides an extensive analysis of the global medical wearables market. The analysis and forecast is backed by the fact-based historic and current growth scenarios of the market. The report offers valued insights on the well-assessed market sizing (value) and growth projections for a stipulated period, 2016 – 2027.

