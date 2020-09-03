Men’s Underwear Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Heightened Product Innovations

Undergarments are worn beneath the outer clothes and help to avoid soiling of outerwear. Men’s undergarments are generally of two types, which include upper wear and lower wear. For undershirt, we include vests, sleeved vests and muscle vests. For briefs, we include regular briefs, trunks and boxer shorts. In winters, long underwear is preferred to provide extra warmth.

The men’s underwear market is segmented into

Men’s Underwear Market, by Age Group

Men’s Underwear Market, by Region

Men’s Underwear Market, by Distribution Channel

This report covers global men’s underwear market performance in terms of revenue contribution. This section additionally includes PMR’s analyses of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing the global men’s underwear market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip and arms clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Growing disposable income, preference for branded underwear that offers better fit and comfort are major factors driving demand for premium underwear, thereby fuelling the growth of the men’s underwear market. Major trends in the men’s underwear market are increased the adoption rate of functional underwear, consistent investment in branding and marketing and the surge in acquisitions and mergers.

By age group, the global men’s underwear market is segmented into ranges such as 15-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55 and 56-65. Of these, the 36-45 segment accounted for over 24% share of the overall men’s underwear market in 2014, followed by the 26-35 segment.

By distribution channel, the global men’s underwear market is segmented into online and offline channels. Offline is further sub-segmented into a mass merchant, speciality store, mono-brand store and others. Among all the aforementioned sub-segments, mass merchant sub-segment is expected to dominate the men’s underwear market, accounting for around 53.8% share of the overall market by 2020 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2015-2020.