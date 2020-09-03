Millimeter Wave Technology Market  Huge Demand & Future Scope Including Top Players:

The global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size is anticipated to reach $6,752 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2018, the mobile and telecom segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Millimeter Wave Technology market revenue in 2018.

The increase in demand for high speed data connectivity and growth in mobile traffic worldwide majorly drives the Millimeter Wave Technology market growth. Millimeter Wave Technology is increasingly being used owing to significant increase in the demand for the bandwidth intensive applications. The increasing applications in radar and security sectors, and increasing adoption of advanced networking technologies boost the market growth. The evolution of 5G technology, and growing demand for mobility accelerate the growth of the Millimeter Wave Technology market. New emerging markets, and increasing applications in defense, aerospace, and satellite communication would provide growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.

5G networks will be based on higher frequencies based millimeter wave spectrum. These frequencies are capable of carrying massive amounts of data at very high speeds and with very little latency. Millimeter wave spectrum is capable of accommodating increase in data demands from mobile-first users, connected homes, AR/VR devices, cloud gaming systems, self-driving vehicles, IoT sensors and other cloud-connected devices.

North America generated the highest Millimeter Wave Technology market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The growing demand from the telecommunication sector, and development of 5G technology has accelerated the market growth in the region. The increasing trend of IOT, and growing demand for mobility supports the growth of the market in the region. The technological advancements, and growing demand from defense and aerospace sectors improves the Millimeter Wave Technology market growth rate.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to significant growth in the automotive industry in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the Millimeter Wave Technology market report include NEC Corporation, Siklu Communication Ltd, Bridgewave Communications, Inc., E-Band Communications, LLC, Aviat Networks, Inc., Millitech, Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., Farran Technology, Ltd, Keysight Technologies, Inc., and Ducommun Incorporated among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

