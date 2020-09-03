The global Moringa products market accounted for US$ 4,506.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 9,290.1 Mn by 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd, Botanica Natural Products, Earth Expo Company, Green Virgin Products LLC, Kuli Kuli Inc., Moringa Initiative Ltd, Moringa Malawi, Mosagri Lda and Organic India Pvt. Ltd

Moringa is a plant found in sub-Himalayan areas such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and is grown across tropics. Moring is known for its nutritional attributes, and its leaves, bark, flowers, fruit, seeds, and root are largely used to prepare medicines. Moringa is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, phosphorous, fat, carbohydrates, and potassium. Due to these attributes, moringa is widely used to cure anaemia, cancer, diarrhea, headache arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems. Therefore, the health benefits associated with moringa is projected to boost the growth of moringa products market globally.

Based on product, the moringa products market has been segmented into leaf powder, tea, oil, seeds, others. The leaf powder products segment dominated the moringa products market in 2018. Moringa leaf powder is composed of naturally-dried moringa leaves and is considered as a rich source of iron, vitamin K & E, vitamin A & calcium, anti-oxidants, etc. It helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue, improves skin texture, and boost immunity and promotes the growth of the muscle. The demand for moringa leaf powder is comparatively high from end-use industries such as dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Thus, the demand for moringa leaf powder products is high in the global moringa products market.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global moringa products market and is forecast to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth of the Moringa products market in this region is primarily attributed to the presence of a large consumer base and high awareness about the health benefits of the moringa products in Asian countries. Also, rising consciousness about health benefits offered by moringa products is also driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. The moringa products manufacturers are expanding their production activities in developed and developing countries such as China, India, so as to meet the rising demands of moringa products in the region.

