Music Streaming Market to Exhibit Significant Growth in Dollar Opportunities During 2018 – 2026

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has recently published a report titled “Music Streaming Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Market Forecast 2018-2026.” Music streaming has witnessed an upsurge in the past three years with increasing digitalization and increasing adoption of digital music. As a result of increasing adoption of music streaming, a decline in the market share of downloaded music, in the global digital music market, is witnessed, in terms of value.

The global music streaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The music streaming market was valued at US$ 6,423.6 Mn in 2017, and is projected to grow significantly to reach US$ 33,489.4 Mn by 2026 due to complimented by the decreasing data charges and increasing internet speed.

In this report, PMR has segmented the global music streaming market on the basis of type of streaming, end-user, content type and region. By type of streaming, the market is sub-segmented into rugged live streaming and on-demand streaming. With the increasing introduction of audio music streaming applications, offering advanced features with its subscription based music streaming applications, end-users across the globe have started adopting on-demand music streaming services. However, owing to the presence of huge audience over YouTube, a considerable market share is held by live streaming segment as well. One of the recent development witnessed across this segment, is the introduction of subscription based YouTube music streaming option. This, as a result, is expected to drive the growth of on-demand music streaming segment.

Based on end-user, the music streaming market is sub-segmented into residential and commercial. The growing consumer disposable income and increasing adoption of advanced consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops across the globe, especially across developing countries such as China, India etc. are some of the major factors driving the growth of residential sub-segment, in the global music streaming market. In addition to this, owing to the restricted adoption of music streaming across commercial segment, the same segment is, thus, expected to witness a comparatively lower CAGR, in the global music streaming market.

Based on content type, the music streaming market is sub-segmented into audio streaming and video streaming. The low cost associated with the advertisements showcased over free video music streaming applications such as YouTube, especially in Asia Pacific region, in comparison to free audio music streaming applications, is one the factor owing for the restricted market value in the global music streaming market. In addition to this, increasing volume of audio music streaming service subscribers globally, complimented by the high prices associated with the subscription across all major audio music streaming applications such as Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music etc., has been a major driving factor for the audio streaming segment.

Furthermore, on the basis of geography, the North America music streaming market is expected to dominate the global music streaming market due to high adoption of digital music in the U.S., availability of resources for offering advanced music streaming experience to the end-users, and high disposable income of the end-users, in the region. The region has witnessed the adoption of advanced data services such as uninterrupted 4G and high speed broadband connectivity since the past four years as well. These factors are fuelling the growth of the music streaming market in North America. Moreover, the music streaming market has high potential in SEA & Pacific and China owing to the increasing adoption of free music streaming applications such as JOOX, Saavn, Gaana etc.

According to PMR analysis, increasing awareness against the adoption of pirated content, high growth opportunities across developing countries and increasing establishments of new music streaming service providers are likely to increase revenue and new innovation strategies to enable music streaming manufacturers to reach new growth markets. Some of the market participants in the global music streaming market report include

Apple

Google

Amazon Music

Spotify

Deezer

SoundCloud

Pandora

JOOX

TIDAL

iHeartRadio

Others

