Nano-Zirconia Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Nano-zirconia refers to the zirconia product with the particle size in the nano-grade, including zirconia and composite zirconia.Nano zirconia, also ZrO2 nanoparticle, is white powder of high purity; Composite zirconia refers to the composites of zirconium oxychloride and rare earth. According to the different formulations, the proportion of rare earth in the composites always changes. Yttrium oxide is most popular rare earth used in the composite, others also include lanthanum oxide and cerium carbonate and so on.

Nano-zirconia industry has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world nano-zirconia industry. The production of nano-zirconia will increase to 29709 MT in 2016 from 24206 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.19%. Global nano-zirconia capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.39% in 2015.In consumption market, the global consumption value of nano-zirconia increases with the 1.36% average growth rate. Europe and Japan are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 61.20% of the global consumption volume in total.Nano-zirconia has two industrial manufacturing methods, which include hydrothermal method and precipitation method. And each type has characteristic relatively. With good performance of nano-zirconia, the downstream application industries will need more nano-zirconia products. So, nano-zirconia has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in this industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance nano-zirconia through improving technology.The worldwide market for Nano-Zirconia is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.7% over the next five years, will reach 780 million US$ in 2023, from 810 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Hydrothermal Method

Precipitation Method Major Applications are as follows:

Biomaterials

Mechanical Components

Automotive Exhaust Treatment

Wear-resistant Products

Special Tool