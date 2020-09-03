“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neuro Stimulation Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neuro Stimulation Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Research Report: Medtronic (U.S), St. Jude Medical (U.S), Boston Scientific (U.S), Cyberonics (U.S), Cochlear (Australia), NDI Medical (U.S), NeuroPace (U.S), ElectroCore Medical (U.S), MED-EL (U.S), Neuronetics (U.S)

Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Segmentation by Product: DBS (Deep-Brain Stimulation)

VNS (Vagus Nerve Stimulation)

RNS (Responsive Neuro Stimulation)

TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)

SCS (Spinal Cord Stimulation)

PNS (Peripheral Nerve Stimulation)



Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Pain Management

Parkinson’S Disease

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Epilepsy

Hearing Loss

Gastroparesis

Depression

Others



The Neuro Stimulation Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neuro Stimulation Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Neuro Stimulation Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neuro Stimulation Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neuro Stimulation Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Neuro Stimulation Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 DBS (Deep-Brain Stimulation)

1.4.3 VNS (Vagus Nerve Stimulation)

1.4.4 RNS (Responsive Neuro Stimulation)

1.4.5 TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)

1.4.6 SCS (Spinal Cord Stimulation)

1.4.7 PNS (Peripheral Nerve Stimulation)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pain Management

1.5.3 Parkinson’S Disease

1.5.4 Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

1.5.5 Epilepsy

1.5.6 Hearing Loss

1.5.7 Gastroparesis

1.5.8 Depression

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Neuro Stimulation Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Neuro Stimulation Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Neuro Stimulation Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neuro Stimulation Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Neuro Stimulation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Neuro Stimulation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Neuro Stimulation Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Neuro Stimulation Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Neuro Stimulation Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Neuro Stimulation Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Neuro Stimulation Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Neuro Stimulation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Neuro Stimulation Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Neuro Stimulation Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Medtronic (U.S)

12.1.1 Medtronic (U.S) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Medtronic (U.S) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Medtronic (U.S) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Medtronic (U.S) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Medtronic (U.S) Recent Development

12.2 St. Jude Medical (U.S)

12.2.1 St. Jude Medical (U.S) Corporation Information

12.2.2 St. Jude Medical (U.S) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 St. Jude Medical (U.S) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 St. Jude Medical (U.S) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 St. Jude Medical (U.S) Recent Development

12.3 Boston Scientific (U.S)

12.3.1 Boston Scientific (U.S) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Boston Scientific (U.S) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Boston Scientific (U.S) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Boston Scientific (U.S) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Boston Scientific (U.S) Recent Development

12.4 Cyberonics (U.S)

12.4.1 Cyberonics (U.S) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cyberonics (U.S) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cyberonics (U.S) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cyberonics (U.S) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Cyberonics (U.S) Recent Development

12.5 Cochlear (Australia)

12.5.1 Cochlear (Australia) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cochlear (Australia) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cochlear (Australia) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Cochlear (Australia) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Cochlear (Australia) Recent Development

12.6 NDI Medical (U.S)

12.6.1 NDI Medical (U.S) Corporation Information

12.6.2 NDI Medical (U.S) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 NDI Medical (U.S) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 NDI Medical (U.S) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 NDI Medical (U.S) Recent Development

12.7 NeuroPace (U.S)

12.7.1 NeuroPace (U.S) Corporation Information

12.7.2 NeuroPace (U.S) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 NeuroPace (U.S) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 NeuroPace (U.S) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 NeuroPace (U.S) Recent Development

12.8 ElectroCore Medical (U.S)

12.8.1 ElectroCore Medical (U.S) Corporation Information

12.8.2 ElectroCore Medical (U.S) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ElectroCore Medical (U.S) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 ElectroCore Medical (U.S) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 ElectroCore Medical (U.S) Recent Development

12.9 MED-EL (U.S)

12.9.1 MED-EL (U.S) Corporation Information

12.9.2 MED-EL (U.S) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 MED-EL (U.S) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 MED-EL (U.S) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 MED-EL (U.S) Recent Development

12.10 Neuronetics (U.S)

12.10.1 Neuronetics (U.S) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Neuronetics (U.S) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Neuronetics (U.S) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Neuronetics (U.S) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 Neuronetics (U.S) Recent Development

12.11 Medtronic (U.S)

12.11.1 Medtronic (U.S) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Medtronic (U.S) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Medtronic (U.S) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Medtronic (U.S) Neuro Stimulation Devices Products Offered

12.11.5 Medtronic (U.S) Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Neuro Stimulation Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Neuro Stimulation Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

