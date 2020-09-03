North America Hermetic Packaging Market Booming Worldwide Opportunity, Upcoming Trends and, Future Growth Forecast 2027 

The North America Hermetic Packaging market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The dictionary definition of the term “hermetic” means a seal that is gas-tight or impermeable to the flow of gas. In the context of microelectronics, this means an airtight seal that prevents moisture and other harmful gases from entering the sealed container.
The hermetic packaging market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.16 Bn in 2019 to US$ 2.02 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from the year 2020 to 2027.
The US dominated the hermetic packaging market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the North American region over the forecast period. The country currently accounts for nearly 40% of aircraft production in North America, around 14,254 military and commercial aircraft, the highest compared to other countries in the world. In addition, the aerospace industry is the country’s leading net export industry, generating a net trade surplus of $ 86 billion in 2017. Some of the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, namely Boeing and Airbus, have their production bases based in the United States. The presence of aircraft manufacturing plants further enhances the prospects of direct sales of hermetically packaged products to aircraft manufacturers.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Hermetic Packaging assays in the market.
NORTH AMERICA HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Passivation glass
- Transponder glass
- Reed glass
- Glass-to-Metal Sealing (GTMS)
- Ceramic-to-Metal Sealing (CerTMS)
By Application
- Lasers
- Photo Diodes
- Airbag Ignitors
- MEMS
- Transistors
- Sensors
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Aerospace
- Medical
- Telecommunications
- Consumer Electronics
- Military and Defense
- Automotive
- Others
By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Companies Mentioned
- Ametek, Inc.
- Egide SA
- Kyocera Corporation
- Legacy Technologies Inc.
- Materion Corporation
- Micross Components
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Schott AG
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Texas Instruments Inc.
