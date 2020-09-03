Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Global Forecast By Size, Trends, Share, Growth And Indsutry Outlook By 2026

The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Cancer Type (Blood Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Skin Cancer, Cervical Cancer), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Chips & Microarrays, Sequencing, Mass Spectroscopy, Transcription Mediated Amplification), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other oncology molecular diagnostics market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies cover in the research report are:

Abbott

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cepheid

Bayer AG

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Hologic

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

The increasing prevalence of numerous cancer is likely to back the growth of the global automated and advanced diagnostic market revenue. The rising shift towards precision medicine and increasing demand for preventive care is expected to boost the global oncology molecular diagnostics market growth. Further, increasing demand for automated and advanced diagnostic techniques for cancer is also expected to aid the global oncology molecular diagnostics market shares. According to the World Health Organization, the number of cancer cases in the world in 2018 is estimated to be 18.0 million, which is expected to further fuel the global oncology molecular diagnostics market.

Regional Analysis for Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

