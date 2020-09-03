Optical Lens Edger Industry Fortune Business Insights report presents you analysis of market size, share

Growing prevalence of diabetes will favor the global optical lens edger market growth between 2019 and 2026. According to projections made by the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, around 425 million adults were affected by diabetes and by 2045, this number will rise to 629 million. The WHO states that diabetes is the leading cause of eye-related disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, which progressively damages the patient’s retinal blood vessels. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that more than 4 million Americans have diabetic retinopathy and about 40% of them are in danger of losing their eyesight. Increasing incidence rate of diabetes and related diseases will spike the demand for optical lens edger, expanding the global optical lens edger market size.

Key Players Operating in The Optical Lens Edger Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Coburn Technologies, Inc.

Dia Optical Co.

Nidek Co Ltd.

Essilor

MEI System

Topcon Corporation

Luneau Technology Group

INNOVA Medical

Optical Lens Edger Market Segmentation:

By Product

Manual Optical Lens Edger

Automatic Optical Lens Edger

Semi-Automatic Lens Edger

By Application

Eyeglass lens

Camera lens

Microscope lens

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Eye Health Center

Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

