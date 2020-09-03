“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Orthopedic Braces & Supports report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Orthopedic Braces & Supports report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Research Report: Breg, Inc., Ossur Hf, Bauerfeind AG, BSN Medical, DJO Finance LLC, 3M Company, Otto Bock Healthcare, Deroyal Industries, Inc., Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Thuasne Group, Alcare Co., Ltd, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Trulife, Remington Products Company, Bird & Cronin

Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Segmentation by Product: Lower Extremity (Knee, Foot, Ankle, Back)

Upper Extremity (Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist))



Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Segmentation by Application: Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Osteoarthritis



The Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Orthopedic Braces & Supports market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Orthopedic Braces & Supports industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Orthopedic Braces & Supports market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Orthopedic Braces & Supports Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lower Extremity (Knee, Foot, Ankle, Back)

1.4.3 Upper Extremity (Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist))

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Ligament Injury

1.5.3 Preventive Care

1.5.4 Osteoarthritis

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Orthopedic Braces & Supports Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Orthopedic Braces & Supports Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Orthopedic Braces & Supports Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Orthopedic Braces & Supports Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Braces & Supports Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Braces & Supports Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Breg, Inc.

12.1.1 Breg, Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Breg, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Breg, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Breg, Inc. Orthopedic Braces & Supports Products Offered

12.1.5 Breg, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Ossur Hf

12.2.1 Ossur Hf Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ossur Hf Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ossur Hf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Ossur Hf Orthopedic Braces & Supports Products Offered

12.2.5 Ossur Hf Recent Development

12.3 Bauerfeind AG

12.3.1 Bauerfeind AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bauerfeind AG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bauerfeind AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Bauerfeind AG Orthopedic Braces & Supports Products Offered

12.3.5 Bauerfeind AG Recent Development

12.4 BSN Medical

12.4.1 BSN Medical Corporation Information

12.4.2 BSN Medical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BSN Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BSN Medical Orthopedic Braces & Supports Products Offered

12.4.5 BSN Medical Recent Development

12.5 DJO Finance LLC

12.5.1 DJO Finance LLC Corporation Information

12.5.2 DJO Finance LLC Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DJO Finance LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 DJO Finance LLC Orthopedic Braces & Supports Products Offered

12.5.5 DJO Finance LLC Recent Development

12.6 3M Company

12.6.1 3M Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 3M Company Orthopedic Braces & Supports Products Offered

12.6.5 3M Company Recent Development

12.7 Otto Bock Healthcare

12.7.1 Otto Bock Healthcare Corporation Information

12.7.2 Otto Bock Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Otto Bock Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Otto Bock Healthcare Orthopedic Braces & Supports Products Offered

12.7.5 Otto Bock Healthcare Recent Development

12.8 Deroyal Industries, Inc.

12.8.1 Deroyal Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Deroyal Industries, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Deroyal Industries, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Deroyal Industries, Inc. Orthopedic Braces & Supports Products Offered

12.8.5 Deroyal Industries, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Medi GmbH & Co. KG

12.9.1 Medi GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Medi GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Medi GmbH & Co. KG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Medi GmbH & Co. KG Orthopedic Braces & Supports Products Offered

12.9.5 Medi GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

12.10 Thuasne Group

12.10.1 Thuasne Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Thuasne Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Thuasne Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Thuasne Group Orthopedic Braces & Supports Products Offered

12.10.5 Thuasne Group Recent Development

12.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

12.12.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Products Offered

12.12.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

12.13 Trulife

12.13.1 Trulife Corporation Information

12.13.2 Trulife Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Trulife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Trulife Products Offered

12.13.5 Trulife Recent Development

12.14 Remington Products Company

12.14.1 Remington Products Company Corporation Information

12.14.2 Remington Products Company Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Remington Products Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Remington Products Company Products Offered

12.14.5 Remington Products Company Recent Development

12.15 Bird & Cronin

12.15.1 Bird & Cronin Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bird & Cronin Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Bird & Cronin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Bird & Cronin Products Offered

12.15.5 Bird & Cronin Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Orthopedic Braces & Supports Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

