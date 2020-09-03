Plastic Waste Management Market New Industry Research On Present State & Future Growth Prospects to 2026

Polaris Market Research published its latest findings in a new study on Plastic Waste Management Market . The analysts expect that the market will reach USD 35.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis on different factors such as industry growth potential, market drivers, restraints and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics which are expected to affect the market. The value-chain analysis in the report helps in understanding the overall market from both supply side and demand side.

The study includes major players in the Plastic Waste Management Market such as Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Covanta Holding Corporation, Wastecare Ltd., Reprocesses Plastic, Inc., Waste Management Inc., Suez Environnement Company, ADS Waste Holdings, Inc., United Plastic Recycling, TM Recycling GmbH., and Hahn Plastics Limited and provides competitive analysis.

The study evaluates the overall Plastic Waste Management Market by the following segments:

Plastic Waste Management Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

Plastic Waste Management Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Assembly & Transportation Equipment

Recycling Equipment

Incineration Equipment

Plastic Waste Management Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Recycling

Assembly

Incineration

Transportation

Clearance

Others

Plastic Waste Management Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Plastic Waste Management End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Wood and Furniture

Textiles

Others

Plastic Waste Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

