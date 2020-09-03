Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | CareFusion Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Medical Electronic Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Medical Electronic Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Research Report: CareFusion Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Panasonic, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare

Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Segmentation by Product: Respiratory Products

Heart Monitors

Pulse Oximeter

Blood Pressure Monitors

Medical Imaging

Others



Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care



The Portable Medical Electronic Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Medical Electronic Products market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Medical Electronic Products industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Medical Electronic Products market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Medical Electronic Products Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Portable Medical Electronic Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Respiratory Products

1.4.3 Heart Monitors

1.4.4 Pulse Oximeter

1.4.5 Blood Pressure Monitors

1.4.6 Medical Imaging

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Home Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Portable Medical Electronic Products Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Portable Medical Electronic Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Portable Medical Electronic Products Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Medical Electronic Products Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Portable Medical Electronic Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Portable Medical Electronic Products Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Portable Medical Electronic Products Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Portable Medical Electronic Products Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Portable Medical Electronic Products Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Portable Medical Electronic Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Medical Electronic Products Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Medical Electronic Products Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 CareFusion Corporation

12.1.1 CareFusion Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 CareFusion Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 CareFusion Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 CareFusion Corporation Portable Medical Electronic Products Products Offered

12.1.5 CareFusion Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.2.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

12.2.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Abbott Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Abbott Laboratories Portable Medical Electronic Products Products Offered

12.2.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.3 GE Healthcare

12.3.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.3.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GE Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GE Healthcare Portable Medical Electronic Products Products Offered

12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Medtronic, Inc.

12.4.1 Medtronic, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Medtronic, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Medtronic, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Medtronic, Inc. Portable Medical Electronic Products Products Offered

12.4.5 Medtronic, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Roche Diagnostics

12.5.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Roche Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Roche Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Roche Diagnostics Portable Medical Electronic Products Products Offered

12.5.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

12.6 Panasonic

12.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Panasonic Portable Medical Electronic Products Products Offered

12.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.7 Philips Healthcare

12.7.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

12.7.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Philips Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Philips Healthcare Portable Medical Electronic Products Products Offered

12.7.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.8 Siemens Healthcare

12.8.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

12.8.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Siemens Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Siemens Healthcare Portable Medical Electronic Products Products Offered

12.8.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Medical Electronic Products Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Portable Medical Electronic Products Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”