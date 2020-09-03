Potassium Hydroxide Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Potassium Hydroxide Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Potassium Hydroxide. A Report, titled “Global Potassium Hydroxide Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Potassium Hydroxide manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Potassium Hydroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Potassium hydroxide is a non organic compound, which is usually called as caustic potash. The colorless solid of potassium hydroxide–KOH is a prototypical strong base, which can also be found from the sodium hydroxide. It is the largest-volume potassium chemical for non-fertilizer use. Potassium hydroxide (caustic potash) serves a wide range of end use markets. The largest users of potassium hydroxide are the soap and detergent, fertilizer, and chemical industries. Minor uses include the production of molten salts, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and photographic chemicals.

OxyChem

UNID

Tessenderlo chemie

Olin Chlor Alkali

Evonik

ERCO Worldwide

Asahi Glass (AGC)

Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS (PPC)

Pan-Americana S.A.

Ercros

Albemarle

ICL

Altair Chimica

Inner Mongolia Rida Taifeng Chemical

QingHai Salt Lake Industry Group

Chengdu Huarong Chemical

Tssunfar

Xinxiang Shenma Zhenghua Chemical

Chengdu Chemical

Tianjin Longyuan Chemical

Jiangxi Zhangfeng Chemical

Taizhou Mingguang Chemical

China is one of potassium resource-poor countries. The production of potassium hydroxide is mainly focus on Qinghai Province and Inner Mongolia. For production, the China production of potassium hydroxide will reach 607.5 K MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of potassium hydroxide, there is also a certain space in the next few years. Potassium hydroxide, or caustic potash, is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the production of potassium carbonate, potassium phosphates, liquid fertilizers, and potassium soaps and detergents. Major Classifications are as follows:

Solid Potassium Hydroxide

Liquid Potassium Hydroxide Major Applications are as follows:

Chemical Raw Material Potassium

Pharmaceutical Industry

Light Industry

Dye Industry

Denka Industry