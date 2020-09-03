Retail clinics offer a convenient way for patients to visit a walk-in healthcare clinic. These clinics are located inside of retail stores, such as supermarkets and department stores and are part of a broader category called convenient care clinics (CCCs). There are a number of benefits of the retail clinics. Various illnesses and injuries are treated in the retail clinics that includes sore throat, cold and flu, cuts, burns and rashes, headaches, allergies and others. The services offered at retail clinics differs from one location to another. Most of the retail clinics are staffed by nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Kroger, CVS Health’s MinuteClinic, Rite Aid Corp., Doctors Care., NEXtCARE, RediClinic, Target Brands, Inc., Healthworks, Inc., Walgreen Co., and Urgent Care MSO, LLC

The market for US retail clinics is expected to witness growth due to growing shortage of primary care physicians and increasing costs of healthcare expenditure. Furthermore options such as easy accessibility, cost effectiveness, introduction to digital tools, and adoption of electronic health records and availability of multiple services are likely to boost the retail clinics market over the years. However, regulatory barriers in certain geographies and low number of people visiting these clinics are likely to hinder market growth.

The “US Retail Clinics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the US market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of US retail clinics market with detailed market segmentation by location and ownership type. The US retail clinics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The US retail clinics market is segmented on the basis of location and ownership type. On the basis of location, the US retail clinics market is segmented into stores, malls, and others. On the basis of ownership type, the US retail clinics market is segmented in to retail-owned and hospital owned clinics.

The US retail clinics market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the US Retail clinics market based location and ownership type. The report covers analysis and forecast of US along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The US retail clinics market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for US after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in this country.

