Poultry Feed Market 2020 | Size, Share, Regional Growth Analysis, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026

European Commission is likely to give green light to allow insect protein in poultry feed by 2019. With the inclusion of insect protein, the demand for poultry feed is expected to fuel. Spurred by this, the global poultry feed market is likely to expand during the forecast period. The rising demand for poultry meat products is the primary factor driving the poultry feed market growth. As per the census by the Department of Animal Husbandry, increasing poultry population in India is expected to fuel demand for different poultry products in the forthcoming years. Several associations such as FDA and Association of American Feed Control Officials (AFCO) are putting continuous efforts in the poultry feed space, with an aim to set regulations for including poultry feed ingredients. Moreover, FDA focusses on the rising production of insect feed, which can offer a sustainable source of proteins.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Pas Reform’s Poultry Feed Called Smart Start™ to Offer Nutrition to Newly Hatched Chickens

Increasing globalization and a better standard of living in developing nations offer wide range of poultry products for animals. The rising need for nutritional food is likely to contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Pas Reform announced the launch of a new poultry feeding solutions called SmartStart in 2018. This solution aims to offer proper hydration and nutrition to newly hatched chickens. Increasing investments in poultry feed are likely to give significant impetus to the growth of the market.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Cargill Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

De Heus B.V.

BASF SE

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Increasing Demand for Poultry Meat to Drive the Market in North America

Among regions, North America accounted for the highest portion of the global poultry feed market size in 2018. The growth is attributable to the rising demand for poultry meat and diseases detection in ducks and hens. The poultry feed market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the increasing poultry consumption among individuals. Apart from these two regions, the market in Europe is also expected to register a notable growth during the forecast timeline. This is mainly on account of rising demand for poultry feed products. Currently, the market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is at a nascent stage, however, has the potential to grow owing to the increasing emphasis on the prevention of animal diseases.

Poultry Feed Market Segmentation:

By Type

Layers

Broilers

Turkeys

By Additives

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Feed Enzyme

Vitamins

Feed Acidifiers

Others

By End-User

Poultry Farm

Home care

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

