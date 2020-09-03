Pressure Injury Dressings Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Pressure injury dressings are adhesive wound care dressings used for the dressing of acute as well as chronic wounds. Gel patch and pressure injury ointment is a thin and flexible pressure injury care product which is pasted on the injury site. Pressure injury dressings are used as secondary dressing for the treatment of chronic wounds. These dressings are made up of various material such as silicone, polyurethane and alginate. Majority of product available in the market are made up of silicone gel. Pressure injury dressings provides a water proof barrier over the dressing and also provides a bacterial and viral barrier. These product are designed in such a way that the risk of friction of wound with cloth or bed would be eliminated. Additionally, pressure injury dressings can easily mod and cut into desired shape according to need of dressing. In stage I and II, pressure injury may causes non-blanchable erythema of undamaged skin and partial-thickness skin loss with uncovered dermis can be observed. In stage III & IV, complete loss of skin, in which adipose (fat) is visible in the ulcer and granulation tissue can be observed, also in stage IV, full-thickness skin and tissue loss with exposed or directly in the muscle, palpable fascia, ligament or tendon cartilage in the ulcer.

Pressure Injury Dressings Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factors driving the growth of pressure injury dressings market are cumulative commonness of chronic wound such as diabetic foot ulcer, venous ulcer and pressure ulcer. Beside that availability of extended product line for pressure injury dressings and increasing adoption of wound care dressings among the consumer will propel the growth of pressure injury dressings market. Hydrocolloid dressings can be considered for both prevention and management of patients with at-risk skin or with an already developed pressure ulcer. For skin already compromised (a pressure ulcer has developed) hydrocolloid dressings may be considered for managing all categories of damage after careful consideration of the depth of the pressure ulcer. Hydrogel dressing can be utilized with little excess fluid, necrotic wounds, painful wounds, pressure ulcers, higher burns, infected wounds and donor sites. The healthcare facilities are focusing on the implementation of several educational programs to raise awareness among healthcare professionals about wound management will upsurge the demand for pressure injury dressings in near future. Higher demand for low-frequency dressing change in acute care settings and lack of skilled professionals in under developed economies for the treatment of chronic wounds will responsible for sluggish growth of this market. Low awareness regarding the available treatment options for chronic wounds and their possible treatment modalities available in the market are factors expected to restrain demand for these dressings.

Pressure Injury Dressings Market: Segmentation

The global pressure injury dressings market is classified on the basis material and end user and geographic region.

Based on material type, Pressure injury dressings market is segmented into following:

Silicone

Polyurethane

Alginate

Others

Based on end user, Pressure injury dressings market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Pressure injury dressings Market: Overview

Pressure injury dressings market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due rising prevalence of chronic wound such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers and pressure ulcers. The incidences of acute and chronic wounds continue grow at rapid pace in the emerging countries like India and China. This rapid rise in the incidences of wounds will lead to increased penetration and adoption of wound dressing among the middle class population in the emerging countries. Companies in Pressure injury dressings market are actively engaging in mergers, acquisitions and partnerships in order to strengthen their product portfolio and increase market share. These companies are also focusing on development of novel wound care dressings to enhance the healing time of chronic wound and burns. Leading manufacturer are also focusing to expand their regional presence in the emerging geographies such as APAC and MEA by collaborating with the distributers.

Pressure injury dressings Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, pressure injury dressings market is classified in seven key region viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global pressure injury dressings market due high prevalence of chronic wounds. After North America pressure injury dressings market will followed by Western Europe and APAC. The increasing adoption of advance wound care dressings is responsible for robust growth pressure injury dressings market in Western Europe region. APAC region will also show noteworthy growth for Pressure injury dressings market owing to rising prevalence of diabetes in India and China. MEA and Latin America is expected to be less lucrative market for pressure injury dressings due lack of awareness among consumer about advance wound care dressings.

Pressure injury dressings Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Pressure injury dressings market identified across the value chain include Smith & Nephew plc, 3M Company, Convatec Group plc. Coloplast A/S, Molnlycke Health Care, Derma Sciences, Hollister Incorporated, and Medline Industries Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

