Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market Report Analysis With Industry Share Published by Leading Research Firm

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market was valued at ~US$ 1 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027.

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market: Overview

The global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market is anticipated to be driven by rapidly growing antibacterial resistance, increase in incidences of nosocomial infections associated with P. aeruginosa, need for new broad-spectrum agents, and rich product pipeline of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatments.

Europe captured a major share of the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in 2018, due to the presence of a large population with this type of infection, increase in incidences of various types of hospital-acquired infections caused by P. aeruginosa, and rapid adoption of technologically-advanced products.

The pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027 due to rise in awareness, adoption of expansion strategies, and robust pipeline of new therapeutics in clinical trials.

Increase in Incidences of Nosocomial Infections Associated with P. Aeruginosa to Propel Market

Rise in the prevalence of nosocomial infections associated with P. aeruginosa, such as pneumonia, urinary tract infection, cystic fibrosis, blood stream infection, and others, are likely to augment the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market during the forecast period.

Increase in incidences of bacterial infections i.e., pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, in intensive care with no effective treatment is projected to drive the demand for newer pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment drugs.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates, around 51,000 healthcare-associated P. aeruginosa infections occur in the U.S. each year. More than 6,000 (13%) of these are multidrug-resistant, with roughly 400 deaths per year attributed to these infections.

Cephalosporin Drug Class to be Prominent

In terms of drug class, the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market has been classified into aminoglycoside, cephalosporin, carbapenem, monobactam, and others

The cephalosporin segment dominated the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to lose some market share during the forecast period. Major pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing new class of cephalosporin for the treatment of various P. aeruginosa infections. This is expected to fuel the growth of the cephalosporin segment.

Moreover, new cephalosporin (fifth-generation) was developed for the treatment of gram negative bacteria such as P. aeruginosa, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, and others. The launch of new cephalosporin class of drugs is likely to boost the growth of the segment.

Combination Therapy to be Most Attractive

In terms of medication type, the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market has been classified into monotherapy and combination therapy.

The combination therapy segment dominated the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in 2018. Increase in drug resistance in monotherapy has resulted in a rise in the demand for combination therapy for the treatment of P. aeruginosa infection. Combination therapy helps increase compliance, synergy, and efficacy, and reduce side effects and cost. These factors are projected to boost the growth of the combination therapy segment.

Additionally, the growth of combination therapy for treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection is attributed to the rapid onset of action, high bioavailability rate, cost saving, and high efficiency.

Intravenous is Most Preferred Route of Administration

In terms of route of administration, the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market has been classified into nasal, oral, and intravenous

The intravenous segment dominated the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in 2018. Most of the drugs available for intravenous route, high accuracy in dosing, and rapid onset of action compared to other routes are anticipated to propel the intravenous segment.

Most physicians prefer the intravenous route for the administration of drugs, because the entire administered dose reaches the systemic circulation immediately, resulting in the rapid onset of action against bacteria.

Hospital Pharmacies Gaining Prominence

Based on distribution channel, the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in 2018. This is due to an increase in the number of multi-specialty hospitals in developing countries.

Additionally, well-developed infrastructure and increase in the adoption of new products by hospital pharmacies are likely to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Europe a Prominent Market, While Asia Pacific to Offer High Incremental Opportunity

In terms of region, the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is anticipated to account for a leading share of the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of patients suffering from pseudomonas aeruginosa infection. For instance, an estimated 22,000 to 33,000 people are suffering from pseudomonas aeruginosa infection in Germany.

Moreover, the presence of major players and the early adoption of new products boost the growth of the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in Europe.

The pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. India, China, and South Korea are expected to be lucrative markets for pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment in the near future, owing to the rise in the prevalence of healthcare-associated pseudomonas aeruginosa infection, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, and increase in awareness and demand for advanced therapeutics.

According to a recent study, 165,000 to 180,000 people in Australia suffer from hospital-acquired infections; of these, around 9,000 have pseudomonas aeruginosa infection.

Growth Strategies of Key Players in the Global Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market

Major players operating in the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market are Allergan plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.

Companies operating in the global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market engage in research and development as well as strategic collaborations and partnerships for new product launches and to expand their product offerings and customer base. For instance, in June 2018, Lupin Limited launched generic Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP in the U.S. for the treatment of cystic fibrosis patients with P. aeruginosa.

In March 2019, Allergan received U.S. FDA approval for the AVYCAZ treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) and urinary tract infections (cUTI) in pediatric patients.

