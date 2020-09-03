Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Global Forecast By Size, Trends, Share, Growth And Indsutry Outlook By 2026

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, Key Players

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.,

LEO Pharma A/S

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

CELGENE CORPORATION

UCB S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market is likely to gain momentum from a rise in the prevalence of psoriatic arthritis across the world. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insight, titled, “Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026,” the global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market was valued at US$ 5,793.3 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 12,175.2 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% between 2018-2026. Moreover, the report suggests that the lifestyles of people are slowly becoming stressful, leading to the overstimulation of immune system. This in turn, is resulting in an increasing incidence of psoriatic arthritis in developing as well as developed countries. All these factors are expected to contribute to the global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

