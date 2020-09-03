Radiation Therapy Market Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

The Global Radiation Therapy Market Size is likely to gain momentum from the ever increasing demand for non-invasive treatment options for cancer. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Radiation Therapy Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal radiation therapy (brachytherapy), Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Cancer Treatment & Research Centers, Academic Research Organizations, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” there is a rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers across the world. This is anticipated to fuel the global radiation therapy market sales during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Radiation Therapy Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.,

Elekta AB,

Provision Healthcare,

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.,

INC Isoray Inc.,

DOSIsoft SA,

Accuray Incorporated,

Mevion Medical Systems,

Viewray Technologies,

IBA,

Radiation Therapy Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3-D CRT)

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Photon beam radiation therapy

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy

Internal radiation therapy (brachytherapy)

Others

By End Users

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Treatment & Research Centers

Academic Research Organizations

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

