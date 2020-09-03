Revenue from the Sales of Molasses Extracts to Surge Exponentially Owing To High Demand During COVID 19 Lockdown

Molasses Extracts is a kind of highly concentrated syrup with flavor having a long shelf life. Molasses extracts are freeze-thaw-stable and bake-proof which are mostly applied in ice cream, cake and a variety of other dessert food products. Molasses extracts contains natural flavor with no artificial colors which is highly concentrated and is mostly used for in applications for bakery and confectionery products. Molasses extracts can be used in the form of liquid and powder form. Food industries are using molasses extracts in their products due to the rising consumer demand for molasses extract food products. Shifting consumer preference for molasses extract based products is a major driving factor for the growth of molasses extract market. Molasses extracts are also called as blackstrap molasses which are mainly used for baking and cooking applications globally. Molasses extracts contains a high concentration of vitamin B6, potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium, selenium and copper. Molasses extracts contains antioxidants which helps in improving heart health and bone health of the individual.

Global Molasses Extracts: Market Segmentation

The global Molasses Extracts market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application and region. The Molasses Extracts market is segmented on the basis of type such as blackstrap molasses, golden barrel blackstrap molasses and others. The Molasses Extracts market is segmented on the basis of forms such as powder, liquid, and others. The global Molasses Extracts market is segmented on the basis of application in which Molasses Extracts is used in application such as bakery products and confectionery products, in savory dishes such as soups, sauerkraut, sauces, toppings, pickles and salads and in beverages such as health drinks, soft drinks and others. Molasses Extracts is also widely used in various products such as yogurt, ice cream, bakery products, and other low calorie foods. Molasses Extracts is widely used as a thickening agent for various bakery products such as biscuits, cakes, rye breads, meat dishes. Hence, the global Molasses Extracts market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Molasses Extracts Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Molasses Extracts industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global Molasses Extracts market followed by Europe and North America. Increasing demand for Molasses Extracts as a thickening agent in various bakery products, has strengthened the growth of global Molasses Extracts market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Molasses Extracts Market: Growth Drivers

The global Molasses Extracts market driving factors are increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods coupled with the convenience of foods. Increasing opportunities in bakery industry is also another factor in driving the Molasses Extracts market along with rising in production of Molasses Extracts as a result of stabilizing agents used in various food applications. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Molasses extracts are also called as blackstrap molasses which are mainly used for baking and cooking applications globally. Molasses Extracts helps in improving various savory products thickening and is used by various manufacturers worldwide. Molasses Extracts contains the taste, texture and the performance like sugar, but has low calories and hence many health concisions individuals are shifting their preference towards consuming healthy food products which has low calorie present in the foods. Hence, the global Molasses Extracts market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Molasses Extracts Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Molasses Extracts market include Amoretti, Cora Texas Manufacturing Company, International Molasses, B&G Foods, Inc., International Molasses Corporation Ltd, ED & F Man Liquid Products UK Ltd., Molasses Feed Ltd, Pures Sweet Honey Farm, R. K. Trading Co., and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global Molasses Extracts market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global Molasses Extracts market till 2025.