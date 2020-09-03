Rich communication services or RCS are a set of protocols and advanced messaging standards designed to improve the functionality of a pre-installed messaging application in mobile phones. RCS is expected to completely replace SMS and MMS messaging, with advanced features such as group chats, media sharing, video calls, and location sharing.

The increase in the number of smartphones around the globe is expected to have a positive impact shortly on the market for rich communication services. Increasing smartphone usage increases the demand for messaging communication. Rich communication services offer features such as read receipt and group chat that enhances its users’ messaging experience. Growing smartphones are expected to boost the adoption of RCS messaging services due to such advanced features. Furthermore, the decision of the carrier companies to roll out rich communication services as a software update in the existing smartphones is expected to further fuel the market.

Leading Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Players:

1. ALE International

2. Huawei Device Co., Ltd.

3. INTEROP TECHNOLOGIES

4. Karix Mobile Pvt. Ltd.

5. Mavenir

6. Nokia

7. Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

8. SAP

9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10. Vodafone group Plc.

Rich Communication Services (RCS) market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Rich Communication Services (RCS) market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Rich Communication Services (RCS) market.

