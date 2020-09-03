Global Sexual Wellness Market is accounted for $39.42 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach $122.96 billion by 2026. The demand for sexual products from emerging economies, increasing online retailers, growing incidences of AIDS/HIV and STDs and awareness about sexual wellness products are pushing strong market growth. Furthermore, innovative condom designs and silicone-based lubricants are gaining popularity, growing increase of women making purchases are the major trends to be observed by the market. However, side effects due to toxic ingredients in products, frequent product recalls, pre-conceived notions and societal inhibitions, product counterfeiting and availability of various substitutes for condoms are the challenges faced by the market.

Ansell (LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd ), Bijoux Indiscrets, BioFilm Inc, Church & Dwight, Fuji Latex, Doc Johnson, HLL Lifecare, Intimate Organics, Kheper Games, LoveHoney Pjur, Mankind Pharma, Mayer Laboratories Inc., Raymond Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Female Health Company, Trigg Laboratories and Vee Excel Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.

Based on Product segment, Sex toys industry has t gain more mainstream acceptance and availability. Many products companies in the world introduced branding concepts like packaging art, logos, product names, and brand voice. There are hundreds of manufacturers and distributors, and thousands of retailers around the world. For example, ion batteries have made USB rechargeable sex toys more accessible to the people. The introduction of waterproof toys in the bathtub paved way for the industry. New brands are inclined to focus on the women, such as Maude, a start-up that specializes in sex essentials.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market which is led by India, China, Japan, and South Korea where sexual wellness products are popularity among users. Europe and North America witnessed to be the second and third largest market attributed by huge demand form premium sex toys and condoms along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants.

