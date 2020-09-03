Shipping Software Market 2020 by Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud); End User (Retail, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography

The shipping software is helpful for both the customer and the business. The software allows faster shipping time and thus leads to customer satisfaction. The shipping software has the ability to manage all shipping centers via one portal, check imported orders, sort and edit orders with one click service, and is generally user friendly.

The software supports shippers to have exclusive access to dashboards, reports, and other important measurements that allows fair business decision making, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the shipping software market. Moreover, increasing deployment of shipping software among SEMs companies due to the adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the shipping software market.

Key Players:

1. 2Ship Solutions

2. Epicor Software Corporation

3. Logistyx Technologies

4. Malvern Systems, Inc.

5. Metapack

6. Pitney Bowes

7. ReadyCloud, LLC.

8. ShipHawk

9. Stamps.com Inc.

10. V-Technologies

The “Global Shipping Software Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the shipping software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of shipping software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, end user. The global shipping software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading shipping software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the shipping software market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global shipping software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The shipping software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting shipping software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the shipping software market in these regions.