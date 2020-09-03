Smart Mining Market to Grow at a Robust Pace through 2022 With Key Players – ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Komatsu, Trimble Navigation, Alastri

Smart mining refers to the use of information, autonomy, and technology to gain better productivity, safety, and reduce operational costs for a mine site. Mining companies focus to improve the productivity by offering innovative software & solutions. Smart mining also includes remote-controlled robotic machinery for mineral extraction, which is referred to as telerobotic mining and reduces the risk for miners. Caterpillar uses robots at Gabriela Mistral mine in Antofagasta to enrich the efficiency of maintenance services.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Trimble Navigation Limited, Alastri, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Joy Global Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Hexagon AB

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012798

Increased focus on safety & health, accelerating adoption of IoT (internet of things) solutions, and rise in adoption of autonomous equipment drives the market growth. However, absence of highly skilled and qualified labor, availability of poor infrastructure and government regulations concerning air, water and overall environment quality restrict the headway. Nonetheless, plant automation and upsurge in digital mining concepts are expected to strengthen the growth. Smart mining market generated a revenue of $5,328 million in 2014 and is expected to reach a market value of $15,837 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 14.9%.

The market is classified on the basis of type, category, and geography. Type wise, the market is segmented into underground mining and surface or open pit mining. By category, the market is classified into automated equipment and component. The automated equipment includes excavators, load haul dump, drillers & brakers, robotic trucks, and other automated equipment. Excavators generated the highest revenue in the year 2014 owing to integration of high precision GPS system, laser scanners, and remote control solution while load haul dump is expected to generate notable revenue by 2022. Based on component, the market is categorized into hardware, software & solution, and services. Hardware component encompasses sensors, RFID tags, intelligent systems, and others. On the basis of software & solution, it is segmented into logistics software, data & operation management software, safety & security systems, connectivity solutions, analytics solutions, remote management solutions, and asset management solutions. By services, it is divided into support & maintenance (engineering services), system integration (deployment services), and consulting services. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue in 2014 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012798

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD SMART MINING MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD SMART MINING MARKET BY CATEGORY

CHAPTER 6 WORLD SMART MINING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012798

Contact Us

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.