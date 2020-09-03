Solderless Breadboards Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Solderless Breadboards Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Solderless Breadboards. A Report, titled “Global Solderless Breadboards Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Solderless Breadboards manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Solderless Breadboards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Solderless Breadboards market, a breadboard is a construction base for prototyping of electronics. Originally it was literally a bread board, a polished piece of wood used for slicing bread. In the 1970s the solderless breadboard (AKA plugboard, a terminal array board) became available and nowadays the term “breadboard” is commonly used to refer to these.

Because the solderless breadboard does not require soldering, it is reusable. This makes it easy to use for creating temporary prototypes and experimenting with circuit design. For this reason, solderless breadboards are also extremely popular with students and in technological education. Older breadboard types did not have this property.

3M

B&K Precision

MikroElektronika

Adafruit Industries

Parallax Inc.

CONRAD

Twin Industries

SparkFun Electronics

Pololu

CIXI WANJIE ELECTRONIC

Elegoo

First, as for the global Solderless Breadboards industry, the industry concentration rate (Volume) is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 49.84% market share in 2016. The 3M which has 16.38% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Solderless Breadboards industry. The manufacturers following 3M are B&K Precision and MikroElektronika, which respectively has 12.01% and 8.17% market share globally. Europe and North America are also growing in terms of demand due to high product applications in Education and R&D. Due to the technical requirements of the production process is not high, the industry's OEM phenomenon is very prominent. Because obvious labor cost advantage in the Asia-Pacific region, a large number of products has been manufacturers by Chinese OEMs and exported to Europe and the United States.

Assembly (On Frame)

Terminal and Distribution Strips (No Frame)

Powered (On Frame) Major Applications are as follows:

Education

R & D