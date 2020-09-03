Spare Parts Logistics Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | UPS, DB Schenker, FedEx

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Spare Parts Logistics’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are UPS (United States),CEVA Logistics (Switzerland),DB Schenker (Germany),Toyota Tsusho (Japan),FedEx (United States),Kuehne+Nagel (Switzerland),DSV (Denmark),Ryder System (United States),Logwin (Luxembourg),Kerry Logistics (Hong Kong)

The main purpose of spare parts logistics is a demand-driven, cost-minimal provision of the required spare parts for the maintenance of primary products to ensure an optimal level of availability or reliability of the product. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and often, dedicated spare parts management systems are needed to keep production activities more efficient. The global spare parts logistic market is projected to witness a considerable growth in near future due to aging operational on-road vehicles rising demand for spare parts and increasing demand from end-users such as automotive and machinery

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Air Freight, Ocean Freight, Inland Freight), Application (Automotive, Industrial Sector, Technology Industry, Electronics, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

Influencing Trends in Buzz: Know More

Blockchain technology to ease tracking and traceability in spare parts supply chain

3-D printing to transform supply chain of spare parts

Market Drivers: Aging operational on-road vehicles rising demand for spare parts

Increase in demand from major end-users such as automotive, and machinery

Restraints: High inventory cost & low warehousing space

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

