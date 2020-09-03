Sterile Medical Packaging Market Top Manufacturers Analysis, Size Report and Growth Forecast to 2027

Sterile medical packaging market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% and reach USD 47.89 billion by 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 31.38 Billion.

Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), By Type (Thermoform, Trays, Sterile Bottles & Containers, Sterile Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshells, Bags & Pouches, Wraps), By Sterilization Method (Chemical Sterilization, Radiation Sterilization, and High Temperature/Pressure Sterilization), By Application and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Sterile medical packaging market Drivers and Restraints :

The increasing prevalence of infectious and communicable diseases and viruses such as COVID-19, flu, tuberculosis, and SARS has led to improved hygiene in medical devices intending to prevent any contamination or spread of disease in patients. The focus towards robust packaging in medical devices such as syringes, needles, bandages, face masks, gloves, applicators, suction catheters, testing kits, and surgical sponges, will positively influence the market growth. The packaging used in these devices necessitates effectual maintenance for sterility. Thus, the need for effective packaging solutions will propel the market during the forecast period.

List of Significant Manufacturers Sterile medical packaging market are:

Regional Analysis :

Well-Established Pharmaceutical Industry to Encourage Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 11.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the well-established pharmaceutical industry. The growing healthcare spending and surge in the patient population will contribute significantly to the market in the region. The outbreak of coronavirus will further enhance the development of the market in North America. Europe is predicted to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years owing to the rising use of medical equipment such as thermoform trays, sterile bottles & containers, vials & ampoules, and pre-fillable syringes, in various medical applications.

Some of the key industry developments in the Sterile medical packaging market Include:

June 2020: Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C., announced that it has acquired the Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe from Amcor. Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe will merge with Nelipak Corporation, Inc. This acquisition will help the company to expand its global presence and footprint in the industry.

