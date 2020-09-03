A street sweeper is a machine that is used to clean streets, usually in an urban area. Increasing the development of road infrastructure is a rising need to clean the street which booming the growth of the street sweepers market. Moreover, the limited availability of the human workforce and the high cost of labor across the globe enhance the demand for street sweepers that positively impact on the growth of the street sweepers market during the forecast period.

A street sweeper improves the aesthetic of the street by removing stray trash, debris, stains, dirt, and broken asphalt, and allows the street to look cleaner and more attractive, henceforth increasing demand for the street sweeper that propels the growth of the street sweepers market. However, the high cost of the product is the key hindering factor for the street sweepers market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness about cleanliness and increasing the adoption of street sweepers by a municipal corporation is expected to accelerate the street sweepers market growth. The increasing popularity of electric street sweepers owing to zero-emission and energy efficiency provides a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the street sweeper market.

Top Key Players:

Aebi Schmidt Holding AG

Alamo Group Inc.

Boschung

Bucher Industries AG

Dulevo International S.p.A.

Hako Machines Ltd

REV Group

Tenax International S.r.l.

Tennant Company

TYMCO Inc.

The Street Sweepers Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Street Sweepers Market production, supply, sales and market status.

