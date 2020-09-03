Supply Chain Management Market Size, Revenue, End Users And Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global supply chain management market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Supply Chain Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, {On-premise, Cloud-based} Services), By Industry (Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Consumer Goods, Retail, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Others (Healthcare, Defence, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other supply chain management market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Top Key companies summarised include Supply Chain Management Market:

SAP SE

Vanguard Software Corporation

Comarch SA

IBM Corporation

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Infor

Kinaxis

PLEX SYSTEMS

QAD Inc.

Regional Analysis:

North America is presumed to be the largest contributor to the supply chain management market. Manufacturers are relocating their manufacturings in the U.S. with the growing trend towards near-shoring and re-shoring. Due to this, the volume of freight and related inflation also increases in the country. To optimize the freight and address the challenges manufacturers expected better supply chain visibility. Which, in return, maximized the adoption of state-of-the-art supply chain management solutions. In the e-commerce industry, the trend towards omni-channel distribution advances, which drives market growth in the Asia Pacific. It has been involved in inspiring shippers to modernize their operations, thereby enlarging the demand for supply management solutions. Looking towards efficiency, improved productivity, and customer satisfaction with optimized cost, Europe also contributing to the growth of the supply chain management market.

However, protecting internal data such as consumer and product information with associates across distributed supply chains, is a challenge originates with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe. The most dynamic global automotive region is the Middle East and Africa. Concentrating on this, automotive logistics organizing a major conference on the growth and opportunities for the automotive supply chain across the region.

Regional Analysis for Supply Chain Management Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Supply Chain Management Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Supply Chain Management Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Supply Chain Management Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

