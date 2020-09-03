Trade Finance Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2025

Global “Trade Finance Market” (2020-2025) Industry Research Report is an expert and inside and out examination on the flow condition of the Global Trade Finance industry. In addition, investigate report sorts the worldwide Trade Finance market by top players/brands, area, type and end client. This report likewise examines the different Factors impacting the market development and drivers, further reveals insight into market review, key makers, key received by them, size, most recent patterns and types, income, net edge with provincial examination and figure.

The global Trade Finance market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2025. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Global Trade Finance Market Size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

In Chapter 2.4 of the report, we share our perspectives for the impact of COVID-19 from the long and short term.

In chapter 3.4, we provide the influence of the crisis on the industry chain, especially for marketing channels.

In chapters 8-13, we update the timely industry economic revitalization plan of the country-wise government.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Trade Finance Market Report Covered in Chapter 5 –

Credit Agricole

HSBC

Mizuho Financial Group

ICBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co

China Exim Bank

Standard Chartered

AlAhli Bank

Bank of Communication

BNP Paribas

Export-Import Bank of India

Citigroup Inc

EBRD

Afreximbank

MUFG

ANZ

Commerzbank

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Trade Finance Market Share providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Trade Finance Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Trade Finance Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Trade Finance Market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Working Capital Facility

Capital Expenditure

Invoice Discounting

Factoring

Others

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Trade Finance Market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Exporter

Importer

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the Trade Finance market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Trade Finance market?

What was the size of the emerging Trade Finance market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Trade Finance market in 2025?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Trade Finance market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Trade Finance market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Trade Finance market?

What are the Trade Finance market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Trade Finance Industry?

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Trade Finance Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 M&A and Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Credit Agricole

5.1.1 Credit Agricole Company Profile

5.1.2 Credit Agricole Business Overview

5.1.3 Credit Agricole Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Credit Agricole Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.2 HSBC

5.2.1 HSBC Company Profile

5.2.2 HSBC Business Overview

5.2.3 HSBC Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 HSBC Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.3 Mizuho Financial Group

5.3.1 Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

5.3.2 Mizuho Financial Group Business Overview

5.3.3 Mizuho Financial Group Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Mizuho Financial Group Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.4 ICBC

5.4.1 ICBC Company Profile

5.4.2 ICBC Business Overview

5.4.3 ICBC Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 ICBC Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.5 JPMorgan Chase & Co

5.5.1 JPMorgan Chase & Co Company Profile

5.5.2 JPMorgan Chase & Co Business Overview

5.5.3 JPMorgan Chase & Co Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.5.4 JPMorgan Chase & Co Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.6 China Exim Bank

5.6.1 China Exim Bank Company Profile

5.6.2 China Exim Bank Business Overview

5.6.3 China Exim Bank Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.6.4 China Exim Bank Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.7 Standard Chartered

5.7.1 Standard Chartered Company Profile

5.7.2 Standard Chartered Business Overview

5.7.3 Standard Chartered Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.7.4 Standard Chartered Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.8 AlAhli Bank

5.8.1 AlAhli Bank Company Profile

5.8.2 AlAhli Bank Business Overview

5.8.3 AlAhli Bank Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.8.4 AlAhli Bank Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.9 Bank of Communication

5.9.1 Bank of Communication Company Profile

5.9.2 Bank of Communication Business Overview

5.9.3 Bank of Communication Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.9.4 Bank of Communication Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.10 BNP Paribas

5.10.1 BNP Paribas Company Profile

5.10.2 BNP Paribas Business Overview

5.10.3 BNP Paribas Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.10.4 BNP Paribas Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.11 Export-Import Bank of India

5.11.1 Export-Import Bank of India Company Profile

5.11.2 Export-Import Bank of India Business Overview

5.11.3 Export-Import Bank of India Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.11.4 Export-Import Bank of India Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.12 Citigroup Inc

5.12.1 Citigroup Inc Company Profile

5.12.2 Citigroup Inc Business Overview

5.12.3 Citigroup Inc Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.12.4 Citigroup Inc Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.13 EBRD

5.13.1 EBRD Company Profile

5.13.2 EBRD Business Overview

5.13.3 EBRD Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.13.4 EBRD Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.14 Afreximbank

5.14.1 Afreximbank Company Profile

5.14.2 Afreximbank Business Overview

5.14.3 Afreximbank Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.14.4 Afreximbank Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.15 MUFG

5.15.1 MUFG Company Profile

5.15.2 MUFG Business Overview

5.15.3 MUFG Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.15.4 MUFG Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.16 ANZ

5.16.1 ANZ Company Profile

5.16.2 ANZ Business Overview

5.16.3 ANZ Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.16.4 ANZ Trade Finance Products Introduction

5.17 Commerzbank

5.17.1 Commerzbank Company Profile

5.17.2 Commerzbank Business Overview

5.17.3 Commerzbank Trade Finance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.17.4 Commerzbank Trade Finance Products Introduction

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global Trade Finance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Trade Finance Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Trade Finance Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Global Trade Finance Price by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Trade Finance Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

6.2.1 Global Trade Finance Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

6.2.2 Global Trade Finance Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

6.3 Global Trade Finance Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Global Trade Finance Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Working Capital Facility

6.3.2 Global Trade Finance Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Capital Expenditure

6.3.3 Global Trade Finance Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Invoice Discounting

6.3.4 Global Trade Finance Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Factoring

6.3.5 Global Trade Finance Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Others

6.4 Global Trade Finance Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2025)

6.4.1 Working Capital Facility Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.2 Capital Expenditure Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.3 Invoice Discounting Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.4 Factoring Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.5 Others Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global Trade Finance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Trade Finance Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Trade Finance Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Trade Finance Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

7.2.1 Global Trade Finance Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)

7.2.2 Global Trade Finance Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.3.1 Global Trade Finance Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Exporter (2015-2020)

7.3.2 Global Trade Finance Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Importer (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Trade Finance Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2025)

7.4.1 Exporter Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.2 Importer Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global Trade Finance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global Trade Finance Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global Trade Finance Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

9 North America Trade Finance Market Analysis

9.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

9.2 North America Trade Finance Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 North America Trade Finance Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 North America Trade Finance Market Forecast

9.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9.6 North America Trade Finance Market Analysis by Country

9.6.1 U.S. Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

9.6.2 Canada Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

9.6.3 Mexico Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

10 Europe Trade Finance Market Analysis

10.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

10.2 Europe Trade Finance Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.3 Europe Trade Finance Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Europe Trade Finance Market Forecast

10.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10.6 Europe Trade Finance Market Analysis by Country

10.6.1 Germany Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.2 United Kingdom Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.3 France Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.4 Italy Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.5 Spain Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.6 Russia Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

11 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Analysis

11.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

11.2 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.3 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Forecast

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11.6 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Analysis by Country

11.6.1 China Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.2 Japan Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.3 South Korea Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.4 Australia Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.5 India Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

12 South America Trade Finance Market Analysis

12.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

12.2 South America Trade Finance Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 South America Trade Finance Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 South America Trade Finance Market Forecast

12.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

12.6 South America Trade Finance Market Analysis by Country

12.6.1 Brazil Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

12.6.2 Argentina Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

12.6.3 Columbia Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

13 Middle East and Africa Trade Finance Market Analysis

13.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

13.2 Middle East and Africa Trade Finance Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13.3 Middle East and Africa Trade Finance Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13.4 Middle East and Africa Trade Finance Market Forecast

13.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

13.6 Middle East and Africa Trade Finance Market Analysis by Country

13.6.1 UAE Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

13.6.2 Egypt Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

13.6.3 South Africa Trade Finance Sales and Growth Rate

14 Conclusions and Recommendations

14.1 Key Market Findings and Prospects

14.2 Advice for Investors

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

…………Continued

