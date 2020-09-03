Trending News: Asia Pacific Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Overview And Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top Players: Integrating ADC,Delta-sigma ADC,Succesive Approximation ADC,Ramp ADC,Others

Analog-to-digital converter market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 761.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,512.9 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 8.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The growing demand for advancements in the data acquisition arena and an increase in the demand for high-resolution content are the key factors driving the growth of the analog-to-digital converter market. Moreover, the increasing technological developments in the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the analog-to-digital converter market growth in the near future.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific Analog-to-Digital Converter Market:

Integrating ADC,Delta-sigma ADC,Succesive Approximation ADC,Ramp ADC,Others

Asia Pacific Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Segmentation: By Application

Industrial,Consumer Electronics,Automotive,Healthcare,Telecommunication,Others

China dominated the analog-to-digital converter market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. 5G is cited as a priority in the government’s 13th Five-year Plan. The government has granted contracts to technology heavyweights ZTE and Huawei, around US$72 Mn for technology development to start with the 5G deployments. China’s largest telecommunication providers aim to invest nearly US$ 411 Bn for the introduction 5G by 2030. In addition to this, China Mobile conducts 5G trials with an aim to commence use of 5G by 2019 with 10, 000 5G base stations by 2020.These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in this is expected to cause the demand for Analog-to-Digital Converter in the market.

