Asia Pacific Aquaculture market is accounted to US$ 236,166.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 463,356.4 Mn by 2027.

Growing demand of seafood among the consumers Seafood has been a part of traditional food since a very long time in the various countries of Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region has a diverse range of environments, due to which a large variety of fish are available in this region. Seafood is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, proteins, and other nutrients. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States, the per capita consumption of edible quantity of fish and fish products was around 9.6 kg in China.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific Aquaculture Market:

Bakkafrost,Cermaq Group AS,Cooke Aquaculture Inc.,Huon Aquaculture Group Limited,Lerøy,Mowi ASA,Stehr Group,Stolt-Nielsen Limited,Tassal,Thai Union Group PCL

Asia Pacific Aquaculture Market Segmentation: By Species

Fish, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Others

Asia Pacific Aquaculture Market Segmentation: By Nature

Land based and Offshore

China is dominating the Asia Pacific Aquaculture market followed by Indonesia. The aquaculture industry in China is mainly concentrated in the coastal regions such as Guangdong, Shandong, Fujian, Jiangsu, and Hubei. Individual farmers or private corporations own most of the aquatic farms. In 2011, China Agriculture Yearbook (CAY) reported that total aquaculture area was 7.83 million hectares. The presence of large population and increase in disposable income are some of the drivers for the growth of Asia Pacific Aquaculture Market.

