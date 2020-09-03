Trending News: Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics Market Overview And Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top Players: Synergy Plus Operating Model,Solution Integrator Model,Industry Innovator Model

Fourth Party Logistics market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 18.75 Bn in 2018 to US$ 32.28 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.3% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The increasing complexities in supply chains demanding for outsourced logistics services is fueling the growth of the fourth party logistics market. Moreover, the factors such as the incorporation of dynamic logistics services by retail and consumer electronics end-users, and manufacturers seeking for inbound procurement and supplier collaborations management are anticipated to boost fourth party logistics market growth in the forecast period. The emergence of the fourth party logistics concept has essentially been a move towards removing all the bottlenecks mentioned above in the increasingly complex supply chain environment. Fourth party logistic (4PL) services are also called as supply-chain-as-a-service, where the 4PL providers integrate itself with the customer company’s logistics department.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics Market:

Synergy Plus Operating Model,Solution Integrator Model,Industry Innovator Model

Asia Pacific Fourth Party Logistics Market Segmentation: By Application

Automotive,Healthcare,Food and Beverage,Consumer Electronics,Aerospace and Defense,Retail,Industrial,Others

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

China is anticipated to lead the fourth party logistics market across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period, followed by the rest of Asia Pacific. China holds a position of world’s utmost prominent manufacturer of shoes to heavy machinery. China is a global leader in the manufacturing of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as electronic product assembly. Therefore, China’s factories look forward to opting 4PL services to effectively manage all supply chain related operations and thereby to lower capital expenditures. Rest of APAC includes Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and others.

