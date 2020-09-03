The POS Software market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 4,200.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 17,509.5 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs with the help of POS software vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets which is likely to drive the Asia-Pacific POS software market. The booming retail industry across the world is anticipated to benefit the POS providers especially in the APAC region, as number of retailers in Asian market is numerous. Thus, the use of POS software among retailers in APAC would propel the market growth. Thus, to minimize the risk associated with time and money loss, biometric-based POS systems are expected to be a new trend that can boost the market growth.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific POS Software Market:

Dell Inc,Honeywell International Inc.,Infor Inc.,Ingenico Group SA,Intuit Inc,Panasonic Corporation,Square, Inc.,Shopify, Inc,Samsung Electronics,Vend Limited

Asia Pacific POS Software Market Segmentation: By Application

Inventory Tracking,Purchasing Management,Sales Reporting,Customer Engagement,Others

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

