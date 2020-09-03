South East Asia Third Party Logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 36.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 55.7 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2025. The rise in demand for reducing overall operational cost & focus on managing timely delivery, increase in focus of manufacturing companies on reducing assets & emphasize on core business, and benefits in managing seasonal variations of products are boosting the third-party logistics market over the years. These are some of the factors which help to drive the third-party logistics market during the forecast period.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the South East Asia Third Party Logistics Market:

Deutsche Post AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics, Inc., DB Schenker, DSV A/S, Geodis, Sinotrans Co., Ltd., and UPS Supply Chain Solutions among others.

Download FREE Sample PDF of the report at @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00002847

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

Third-party logistics market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce, and other industries. As these industries require proper transportation, warehouse, packaging & labeling, inventory management, freight forwarding, and many more services to ensure on-time delivery of goods and services. Therefore, the scope for third-party logistics service providers is gaining a high momentum among diversified industries to help the companies in achieving their predetermined goal.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00002847/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]rketinsights.com