Virus Filtration Market- 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Industry Outlook, Demand and Forecasts to 2026

The International Agency for Research on Cancer found that approximately 14.1 million cancer cases were diagnosed in 2012 and is expected to reach 21.7 million by 2030 across the world. This shows that the demand for therapeutics biologics is likely to increase, further propelling demand for virus filtration products. Spurred by this, the global “virus filtration market” is expected to grow in the forthcoming years. The adoption of virus filtration technology is likely to increase, mainly for the purification of biopharmaceutical products.

The demand for virus filtration system is likely to increase owing to the rising chances of viral contamination, encountered while conducting research. Some of the viruses include mouse minute virus, reovirus, and cache valley virus lead to viral contamination in biopharmaceuticals products. Rising preference towards biologics and FDA approvals on biologics products are factors responsible for the positively impacting the biologics segment application. Among other applications, biologics are expected to hold the major part of the virus filtration market share.

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global virus filtration market in a report, titled “Virus Filtration Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Consumables, Instruments, Services), By Application (Biologicals, Medical devices, Water Purification, Air Filtration, Others), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Contract Testing Organizations) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report tracks market dynamics which include drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Leading Players operating in the Virus Filtration Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Clean Cell Inc.

Wuxi Biologics

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

India’s Expanding Biopharmaceutical Industry to Bode Well for Asia Pacific Market

North America is projected to maintain its dominance in the global virus filtration market through the forecast years. The increasing adoption of virus filtration products in biopharmaceutical and medical sectors is the primary factor driving the market in this region. Europe is anticipated to create huge growth opportunities for the virus filtration market on account of the rising number of research activities.

Virus Filtration Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables Kits and reagents Others

Instruments Filtration systems Chromatography systems

Services

By Application

Biologicals

Medical devices

Water Purification

Air Filtration

Others

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Contract Testing Organizations

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

