The global liquid fertilizer market was valued at $11,108 million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2023 to reach $13,530 million by 2023. Liquid fertilizers provide the required nutrients to plants at specific time and varied conditions. These fertilizers are expected to be absorbed by plants through leaf pores and roots. These fertilizers are rich in growth hormones and micro nutrients; hence, widely used to row crops, such as maize.

They appear to act in the form of a catalyst, increasing a plant’s nutrient uptake. Liquid fertilizers help in the rapid establishment of seedlings and fast pace early growth. Fertilizers containing sodium, potassium, and phosphorous are able to dissolve quickly in water, which eventually saves the cost of application and allows its utilization. Micronutrient fertilizers are often applied to soil by foliar methods. Furthermore, nitrogen-based liquid fertilizers are expected to account for the major share of the liquid fertilizer market.

Agrium Incorporated, AgroLiquid, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), Kugler Company, Rural Liquid Fertilizers (RLF), Yara International ASA, Agroliquid, Compo Expert GmbH, and K+S Aktiengesellschaft.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global liquid fertilizers market. It includes a qualitative & quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

The market is expected to witness major growth, owing to the rise in requirement for food and the development of agricultural industry. The need for micro-nutrients, increase in soil efficiency, growth in demand for biofuels, investments in R&D activities, and introduction of new policies by the government agencies and private players fuel the liquid fertilizers market growth. Biofuels are obtained from components other than petroleum products and are extracted from energy crops, such as wheat, soybean, corn, rapeseed, and sugarcane. Thus, the demand for biofuels is expected to increase the market growth.

The global liquid fertilizers market is segmented based on type, production process, mode of application, crop, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into potassium, micronutrients, phosphate, and nitrogen. On the basis of production process, it is bifurcated into organic and synthetic. On the basis of application, it is categorized into soil, fertigation, foliar, and others (aerial & starter solutions). Based on crop, it is classified into oil seeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, grains & cereals, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Liquid Fertilizers market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

