Whey Protein Ingredients Market is projected to Reach $15,037 million by 2022| Arla Foods,Cargill Incorporation,Hilmar Cheese Company,Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

Whey protein is considered as a complete protein supplement as it is composed of all the nine essential amino acids. These proteins are versatile in their usage and find wide number of applications extensively in infant formulae, bakery & confectioneries, and dairy products. Moreover, functional beverages, such as sack and wine, employ whey as a major ingredient in their production processes.

Whey proteins are a mixture of spheroproteins, which are derived from whey during the production of cheese. Whey is traditionally formed by the watery portion of milk when separated from curd. Whey is denatured under extreme heating conditions and then pasteurized further, which leads to the formation of a protein gel.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Arla Foods,Cargill Incorporation,Hilmar Cheese Company,Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd,Carberry food ingredients,Glanbia plc,Davisco Food International,Maple Island Incorporation,Dairy Farmers of America,Milk Specialties Global

The market for whey protein ingredients has considerably grown in the recent past due to rapid consumption of whey protein in sports nutrition and in bakery and confectionery products. The global whey protein ingredients market was valued at $8,216 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $15,037 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2016 to 2022. This is attributed to rapid growth of applications, increase in demand for whey protein ingredients from beverage industry, rapid growth of the dairy products, and rise in investments in processing of meat products.

At present, the global whey protein ingredients market witnesses vivid opportunities due to the increase in demand for dairy ingredients/alternatives among consumers globally. Moreover, increase in use of whey protein ingredients as wellness trend is another key factor that augments the growth of the global whey protein ingredients market. Also, increase in popularity of whey supplements among youngsters as well as pediatric milk segments especially in emerging economies along with advancements in the production technologies are some key factors that accelerate the growth of the global market.

In addition, increase in the demand for high quality protein supplements by food industry is another key element that drives the global whey protein ingredients market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific and Latin America fuel the overall demand for whey protein ingredients owing to increase in number of working women and health conscious population. However, undefined regulatory guidelines, fluctuating milk prices, as well as issues associated with increase in number of diseases among animals are some of the key elements anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Whey Protein Ingredients market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

