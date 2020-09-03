Online banking is also known as web banking or internet banking. Online banking enables users to conduct a range of financial transactions via the Internet, it includes deposits, transfers, and online bill payments. Incorporation of new technologies to deliver enhanced customer services is driving the growth of the online banking solution market. The gaining popularity of online banking services owing to the convenience and ease of handling financial transactions from the comforts zone which also triggering the growth of the online banking solution market.

Key Players:

1. ACI Worldwide, Inc.

2. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

3. Capital Banking Solutions

4. Cor Financial Solutions Limited

5. EdgeVerve Systems Limited

6. Fiserv, Inc.

7. Nelito Systems Ltd.

8. Oracle Corporation

9. SAB2I

10. Temenos Group AG

Online banking offers faster, efficient, easier, and more effective banking because consumers can stay up to date with their account balances. Additionally, it requires less bank staff, no cost of significant infrastructure, and overhead costs. Changing consumer preference, need of transparency and flexibility for banking operations, and extensive use of e-commerce and online payment services are accelerating the growth of the online banking solutions market. However, high-security risk and privacy concerns may restraint the growth of the online banking solution market. Further, the growing adoption of smartphones, the rise in internet penetration among consumers, and growing digitalization across the globe are expected to boom the growth of the online banking solution market.

The global online banking solution market is segmented on the basis of banking type, solution. On the basis of banking type the market is segmented as informational services, transactional services, communicative services. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as payments, processing services, customer and channel management, risk management, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online banking solution market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The online banking solution market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting online banking solution market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the online banking solution market in these regions.