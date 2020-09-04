The “3D Concrete Printing Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of 3D Concrete Printing industry by types, applications, regions. It shows 3D Concrete Printing market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, 3D Concrete Printing market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245786

Competitor Analysis:

3D Concrete Printing market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

3D Concrete Printing market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the 3D Concrete Printing market report provides an in-depth insight into 3D Concrete Printing industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global 3D Concrete Printing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245786

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominated the Market

– As a result of rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries, the demand for residential construction is increasing day-by-day.

– The market for 3D concrete printing in the residential segment has expanded globally, majorly in Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies. The demand for houses is higher than the supply in emerging nations, such as South Africa. And the rise in demand for housing in urban areas has increased and the government’s National Infrastructural Plan is supporting this growth, with new projects expected in the future.

– Furthermore, a report from the World Resources Institute estimated that 1.2 billion people currently live in cities without affordable or secure housing. In March 2018, an Austin-based robotics construction startup, ICON, announced their plan to build a community of affordable 100 3D-printed homes in El Salvador, Central America next year.

– DuBox, modular design, and off-site construction company, has already demonstrated the UAE’s first locally 3D printed concrete building from real-life construction objects. The company partnered with the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands and the engineering consultancy firm, Witteveen+Bos, to achieve this target.

– During the fifth International Conference for Sustainable Construction Materials in Dubai, the local government has laid out a plan to have 25% of its buildings 3D-printed by 2030.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand of the 3D concrete printing in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific, led by China, emerged as a major 3D concrete printing consumer due to strong government support, efforts toward standardization, and expanding application segments.

– The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world and is increasing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class income, and urbanization. Increasing infrastructure construction activity is the major driver for the Asia-Pacific construction sector

– China is expected to serve as the largest market due to its rapid industrial development and increasing urban population.

– In addition, the entry of major players from the EU into the lucrative market of China has further fueled the industry’s expansion.

– Owing to their business potential, countries, like Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea have become hosts to numerous national and international events. This move has accelerated the demand for hotels, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, and arenas and stadiums (both outdoor and indoor), thereby boosting the construction industry in the respective regions.

– Thus, construction activity has been growing in the Asia-Pacific, which is expected to boost the 3D concrete printing market.

Reasons to Buy 3D Concrete Printing Market Report:

Analysis of 3D Concrete Printing market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of 3D Concrete Printing industry

3D Concrete Printing market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes 3D Concrete Printing market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245786

3D Concrete Printing Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for 3D Concrete Printing market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of 3D Concrete Printing status worldwide?

What are the 3D Concrete Printing market challenges to market growth?

What are the 3D Concrete Printing market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of 3D Concrete Printing ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of 3D Concrete Printing Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Customized and Money Efficient Constructions

4.1.2 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Due to Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization

4.1.3 Increasing Focus on Ecofriendly and Smart Constructions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of Skilled Labor and Capital Investment for 3D Printing

4.2.2 Lack of Standardization and Limited Product Variety

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Concrete Type

5.1.1 Ready-mix

5.1.2 High-density

5.1.3 Precast

5.1.4 Shotcrete

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Walls

5.2.2 Floors & Roofs

5.2.3 Panels & Lintels

5.2.4 Staircases

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Sector

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Infrastructural

5.3.4 Architectural

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3D CONCRETE

6.4.2 Balfour Beatty

6.4.3 Carillion PLC (PwC)

6.4.4 Dus Architects

6.4.5 Foster + Partners

6.4.6 HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

6.4.7 Kier Group PLC

6.4.8 KOHN PEDERSEN FOX ASSOCIATES PC

6.4.9 LafargeHolcim

6.4.10 Sika AG

6.4.11 Skanska

6.4.12 UNIVERSE ARCHITECTURE BV

6.4.13 Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (WinSun)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Innovations in the Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market, Especially, China

7.2 Others

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) Separator Market Growth Prospects of Key Players 2020 – Business Size with COVID-19 Impact, Share Analysis with Upcoming Trends, and Challenges Forecast to 2023

Active Network Management System Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Kelp Shampoo Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Baby Sound Machines Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Industrial Mine Drilling Machines Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Automotive Camera-based ADAS Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Golf Travel Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry Overview by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026

Diagnostic Ecg Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026