Sentiment analysis is also known as emotional artificial intelligence, sentiment analysis software is used for processing natural language, biometrics, computational linguistics, and text analysis to identify, quantify, and extract systematically. Growing social media and a drastic increase in web applications are boosting the adoption of sentiment analysis software market. Further, the continuous development in the sentiment analysis software with new features like alert creations, recommendations, customized query options, and interactive data visualization which increased popularity among the end-user that drives the growth of the sentiment analysis software market.

Key Players:

1. Brandwatch

2. Clarabridge, Inc.

3. IBM Corporation

4. Lexalytics, Inc.

5. MeaningCloud LLC

6. MonkeyLearn Inc.

7. NetOwl

8. RapidMiner, Inc.

9. Repustate Inc.

10. SAS Institute Inc.

Rich source of contextual information and a massive amount of data present on the internet about a particular entity is triggering the growth of the sentiment analysis software market. However, an ability to understand human languages and emotions is the major challenge for the implementation of sentiment analysis software in the analysis process. Moreover, the rising demand for predictive analytics in sentiment analysis is one of the key trends that increase the demand for the sentiment analysis software market.

The global Sentiment Analysis Software Market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, media and telecom, government, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Sentiment analysis software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The sentiment analysis software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Sentiment analysis software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the sentiment analysis software market in these regions.