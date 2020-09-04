The “Accelerometer Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Accelerometer industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Accelerometer market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Accelerometer market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Accelerometer market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Accelerometer market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Accelerometer market report provides an in-depth insight into Accelerometer industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Accelerometers are used to measure the acceleration of a moving body. The use of accelerometers is increasing due to their applications in various configurations. The accelerometers have applications in various end-user segments, such as aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and other end-user industries, such as health care and energy.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense Industry to Account for a Significant Share in the Market

– The defense application is expected to create a significant demand for accelerometers, owing to the increasing adoption of high-end accelerometers in small-diameter missiles, underwater navigators, and unmanned aerial vehicles and also increasing beneficiaries of high-end MEMS sensors in military applications.

– Furthermore, high-end MEMS accelerators are being deployed along with gyroscopes in inertial navigation applications to calculate the direction and speed of defense applications, such as ships, aircraft, submarines, guided missiles, and spacecraft.

– To meet the increasing demand for IMUs and AHRS systems for military applications, market players are producing custom MEMS-based accelerometers, with enhanced bias stability.

– The military spending trends will drive the growth of the market and the United States has the largest spending in the military and defense sector and therefore the largest market for accelerometers.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense is the major factor driving the growth of accelerometers in the region.

– With this rise, the country also focuses on precision-guided munitions (PGMs), such as laser-guided bombs and cruise missiles that have become the weapons of choice for the US military, providing a high degree of accuracy while avoiding widespread collateral damage.

– These applications demand high performance, compact form factor, a ruggedized accelerometer to improve tactical IMUs for long duration guidance without GPS.

– North America is also a pioneer in the adoption of IoT which will also drive the growth of the market in the region.

Accelerometer Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Accelerometer market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Accelerometer status worldwide?

What are the Accelerometer market challenges to market growth?

What are the Accelerometer market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Accelerometer ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Accelerometer Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence of the MEMS Technology

4.3.2 Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics

4.3.3 Developing Aerospace and Defense Sector (High-end Accelerometers)

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Costs and Complexity Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Consumer Electronics

5.1.4 Automotive

5.1.5 Other End users

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.4 Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH

6.1.5 STMicroelectronics

6.1.6 InvenSense (TDK Group company)

6.1.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.8 iXblue SAS

6.1.9 Kearfott Corporation(Astronautics Corporation of America)

6.1.10 Al Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd

6.1.11 Meggitt Orange County Inc.(Dun & Bradstreet Corporation)

6.1.12 Silicon Sensing Systems Limited(Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products)

6.1.13 Atlantic inertial systems Ltd(AIS Global Holdings LLC)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

