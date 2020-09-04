The “Acetic Acid Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Acetic Acid industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Acetic Acid market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Acetic Acid market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Acetic Acid market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acetic Acid market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Acetic Acid market report provides an in-depth insight into Acetic Acid industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acetic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) to Dominate the Market

– Vinyl acetate monomer is a chemical building block used for a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. Polyvinyl acetate is used in the production of paints and coatings and adhesives, for flexible substrates, as well as for sizing the polyester fiber-fill insulation textiles.

– VAM is a key raw material in the manufacturing of water-based adhesives, which accounts for significant use in the global adhesives and sealants market.

– Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) dominated the market for acetic acid in 2018. It accounted for over 30% of the total market in terms of volume, owing to the extensive use of VAM in the paints and coatings, textile, and adhesives and sealants market.

– Furthermore, the increasing demand from Asia-Pacific is expected to boost the demand for acetic acid, during the forecast period.

– In Europe, Germany represents the largest market for VAM. In terms of volume, the country accounted for more than 32% of the total consumption in Europe, owing to the strong and steady textile and packaging market.

– Therefore, the increasing demand of VAM in various regions is expected to increase the demand for acetic acid over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of acetic acid in the global market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the largest market for the textile industry, owing to the strong industrial base of the region.

– Furthermore, factors such as increasing population and improving economic condition (such as rising GDP and disposable income of the people), drive the market in the region and boosting the manufacturing sector.

– China is the largest market for VAM worldwide. In terms of volume, the country accounted for more than 30% of the global consumption. This large share is because of the strong and steady textile and packaging market of China.

– Furthermore, the local market provides an ample amount of opportunities for local vendors to invest in the market.

– The Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth in the market during the forecasted period, owing to its extensive growing demand for industrial fabrics.

Acetic Acid Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Acetic Acid market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Acetic Acid status worldwide?

What are the Acetic Acid market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Acetic Acid ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Acetic Acid Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Textile and Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Increasing use of Ester Solvents in the Paints and Coating Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Saturation of Demand of Acetic Acid in Developed Nations

4.2.2 Environmental Concerns Regarding the Harmful Effects

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Import and Export Trends

4.6 Price Trends

4.7 Feedstock Analysis

4.8 Technological Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

5.1.2 Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

5.1.3 Acetate Esters

5.1.4 Acetic Anhydride

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Plastics and Polymers

5.2.2 Food and Beverage

5.2.3 Inks, Paints, and Coatings

5.2.4 Chemicals

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BP PLC

6.4.2 Celanese Corporation

6.4.3 Chang Chun Group.

6.4.4 China Petrochemical Corporation

6.4.5 Chiyoda Corporation

6.4.6 Daicel Corporation

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.9 GNFC Limited

6.4.10 HELM AG

6.4.11 Huayi Group

6.4.12 Jiangsu Chuangpu Information Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

6.4.14 Kingboard Holdings Limited

6.4.15 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.16 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.17 PetroChina Company Limited

6.4.18 SABIC

6.4.19 SASOL

6.4.20 Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.21 Showa Denko K.K.

6.4.22 Sipchem

6.4.23 Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB)

6.4.24 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.25 Yankuang Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of New Separation Technologies to increase the production efficiency

7.2 Others

