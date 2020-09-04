The “Acetic Anhydride Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Acetic Anhydride industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Acetic Anhydride market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Acetic Anhydride market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245772

Competitor Analysis:

Acetic Anhydride market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acetic Anhydride market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Acetic Anhydride market report provides an in-depth insight into Acetic Anhydride industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acetic Anhydride market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245772

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

– Acetic anhydride is a key raw material required in the production of medicines, such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirins), sulfa drugs, certain vitamins and hormones, acetyl-p-aminophenol, cortisone, acetanilide, theophylline, acetylcholine hydrochloride, acetophenacetin, sulfonamides, and paracetamol.

– There has been an enormous growth in the number of general health issues arising globally, such as fever, cough and cold, body pains, nausea, etc.

– This has led to an increase in the demand for drugs, like aspirin and paracetamol. The increasing consumption of these generic drugs has significantly benefitted the market for acetic anhydride.

– Additionally, there has been a rapid growth in the pharmaceutical sector in the past few years. In 2017, the total revenue from the global pharmaceutical industry has reached a total of about USD 1,143.3 billion. The growth trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, due to the increasing health issues among people.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acetic anhydride. Acetic Anhydride is a key raw material required for the production of medicines, such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirins), sulfa drugs, and various other medicines. The region has witnessed a growth in the number of health issues, which include fever, cough and cold, body pains, nausea, etc., due to the pollution levels from industrial activities. Healthcare has become one of the India’s largest sectors, due to its strengthening coverage, services, and increasing expenditure by public, as well as private players. The government’s expenditure on the healthcare sector increased to 1.4% in 2018 from 1.2% in year 2014. This has led to an increase in the demand for drugs, like aspirin and paracetamol. Additionally, the increasing concerns for hygiene and cleanliness have led to the growth of the laundry and cleaning sector in Asia-Pacific, which in turn, may augment the growth of acetic anhydride market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Acetic Anhydride Market Report:

Analysis of Acetic Anhydride market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Acetic Anhydride industry

Acetic Anhydride market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Acetic Anhydride market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245772

Acetic Anhydride Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Acetic Anhydride market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Acetic Anhydride status worldwide?

What are the Acetic Anhydride market challenges to market growth?

What are the Acetic Anhydride market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Acetic Anhydride ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Acetic Anhydride Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry for Acetic Anhydride as an Intermediate

4.1.2 Surging Demand from the Polymer/Resin Industry

4.1.3 Growing Use of Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) in Laundry Detergents

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Adoption of E-cigarettes

4.2.2 Declining Usage of Acetic Anhydride for Cellulose Acetate Production

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Coating Material

5.1.2 Explosive

5.1.3 Plasticizer

5.1.4 Synthesizer

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Tobacco

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical

5.2.3 Laundry & Cleaning

5.2.4 Agrochemical

5.2.5 Textile

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Nordic Countries

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Celanese Corporation

6.4.2 BP PLC

6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Jubilant Life Sciences

6.4.6 China National Petroleum Corporation

6.4.7 Daicel Corporation

6.4.8 Sipchem

6.4.9 Sigma Aldrich

6.4.10 Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd

6.4.11 Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd

6.4.12 Jiangsu Danhua Group Pvt Ltd

6.4.13 Shijiazhuang Shengkang Biotech Co. Ltd

6.4.14 Kunshan Yalong Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Acetylated Wood

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

VOC Gas Monitor Market Growth Opportunities Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2023 | Industry Research with Size, Manufacturers, Latest Trends, Future Scope with COVID-19 Impact

Network and Domain Protection Software Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Inspection Camera Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Business Management Consulting Services Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostics Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Automotive MRO Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Infused Water Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

Zolpidem Tartrate Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026