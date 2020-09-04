The “Acetone Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Acetone industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Acetone market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Acetone market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Acetone market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acetone market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Acetone market report provides an in-depth insight into Acetone industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acetone market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Application to Witness Higher Potential Growth

– MMA is a colorless liquid, soluble in most of the organic solvents except in water, and is the second largest market for acetone. MMA is widely used for various medical, dental and joint replacements procedures, and for other industrial applications.

– Moreover, MMA is majorly used to make polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) plastics. MMA also witnesses further usage in various other applications, such as in the form of beads or pellets. The polymer form of MMA can be molded into a wide range of end-use products, such as rear-lights, lenses for glasses, and instrument consoles for vehicles and appliances.

– In the automotive industry, MMA is used in auto-glazing and for exterior car coating, as it is weather resistant and it protects from scratches. It is used in adhesives, coatings, and nail products.

– This wide range of usage in many end-user applications has driven the MMA market. The major consuming countries in the methyl methacrylate market are the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and Singapore.

– Hence, the growing demand from various industries in different countries is expected to increase the demand for acetone in the form of MMA application.

China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region

– China’s acetone market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate owing to the increasing demand for MMA, bisphenol-A, and solvents from various industries such as construction, electronics and automotive.

– China’s MMA supply is expected to increase in the year 2019 due to increase in upcoming plant capacities. Various manufacturers such as Wanhua Chemical has already introduced its 50,000 tons per year MMA plant in the year 2018. Additionally, Heilongjiang Zhongmen Longxin Chemical and Jiangsu Sailboat will be expanding their capacities at their respective MMA plant locations in 2019.

– Moreover, the production for bisphenol-A is expanding in China on the back of increasing demand for polycarbonates from construction, electronics, and automotive industries, amongst others.

– Such factors are driving the market for acetone in the country, which in turn is fuelling the demand from Asia-Pacific region.

Acetone Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Acetone market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Acetone status worldwide?

What are the Acetone market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Acetone ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Acetone Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Usage in Production of Personal Care and Household Products

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polycarbonate in the Automobile and Construction Industries

4.1.3 Growing Electronics Industry in the Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Regulations by European Commission on BPA

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

5.1.2 Bisphenol A (BPA)

5.1.3 Solvents

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care

5.2.2 Electronics

5.2.3 Construction

5.2.4 Automotive

5.2.5 Pharmaceutical

5.2.6 Agricultural Chemicals

5.2.7 Paints, Coatings & Adhesives

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, LLC

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Borealis AG

6.4.4 CEPSA Quimica SA

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation

6.4.7 Green Biologics Ltd

6.4.8 Honeywell Chemicals

6.4.9 INEOS Phenol GmbH

6.4.10 Kumho P&B Chemicals

6.4.11 LCY GROUP

6.4.12 LG Chem Ltd

6.4.13 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.14 Prasol Chemicals Ltd

6.4.15 PTT Phenol Company Limited (PTT Group)

6.4.16 Reliance Chemicals Pvt Ltd

6.4.17 Shell Chemical Co.

6.4.18 Sinopecs Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Usage by Dermatologists

7.2 Other Opportunities

