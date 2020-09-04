The “Acetylene Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Acetylene industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Acetylene market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Acetylene market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Acetylene market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acetylene market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acetylene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Metalworking Industry to dominate the market

– Acetylene is chiefly used for oxyacetylene cutting, heat treating, and welding. Bulk acetylene is also used as a raw material in the chemicals processing industry for the production of organic compounds, including acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride.

– Due to its triple bond structure, acetylene has the highest flame temperature. Acetylene achieves a flame temperature of 3090°C (5594°F), releasing 54.8 kJ/liter of energy when it undergoes combustion with oxygen. This highest flame temperature allows acetylene usage in metalworking applications like cutting, welding, soldering, brazing.

– The above-mentioned applications of acetylene are used in many end-user industries like Automotive, Aerospace, metal fabrication, Pharmaceutical, Glass, and Others.

– With the growing metalworking applications, the market for acetylene is projected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing transportation activities in countries such as China and Japan, the usage of acetylene (metalworking) is increasing in the region.

– The total number of vehicles produced in China, in 2018 was 27,809,196 units, showing the highest number globally. And the number of vehicles produced in Japan was 9,728,528 units in 2018. India has seen an increase of 8% in the vehicle’s production from the year 2017 that is 4,782,896 units to 5,174,645 units in 2018.

– Acetylene is also used to produce many essential chemicals such as; Vinyl chloride monomer, Acrylonitrile, Vinyl acetate, Vinyl ether, Acetaldehyde, 1,2-Dichloroethane, 1,4-Butynediol, Acrylate esters, Polyacetylene, and Polydiacetylene, among others. As Asia-pacific has a most significant market for the chemical industry as well, which shows an enormous scope for acetylene market

– With the growing automotive and chemical industries in the region, the market for acetylene is likely to surge over the forecast period.

