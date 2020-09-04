The “Acrylamide Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Acrylamide industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Acrylamide market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Acrylamide market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Acrylamide market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acrylamide market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Acrylamide market report provides an in-depth insight into Acrylamide industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylamide market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Water Treatment Application to Witness the Highest Market Share

Acrylamide is a water-soluble monomer which is majorly used as a chemical intermediate or monomer in the production of polyacrylamide (PAM). Both acrylamide and PAM are used in wastewater treatment as a means to produce flocculants for the clarification of potable water. They are used in treating municipal sewage, coal washing wastewater during coal mining and several kinds of industrial wastewater.

Water treatment is still the leading application of acrylamide in regions like the USA and Europe. Rising market for water treatment chemicals in North America is expected to stimulate the acrylamide market growth during the forecast period. Increasing expenditure in wastewater treatment infrastructure is also driving the acrylamide market.

Stringent water regulation policy adopted by the European Commission is expected to have a positive impact on the water treatment chemicals market in Europe which In turn will boost the growth of water treatment application segment of the acrylamide market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-pacific was accounted for the major market share of acrylamide market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. China is both the leading producer and consumer of acrylamide accounting to around 40% of the global market share. Increasing demand from the oil and gas industry for its use in the enhanced oil recovery process is driving the china acrylamide market.

Acrylamide Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Acrylamide market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Acrylamide status worldwide?

What are the Acrylamide market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Acrylamide ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Acrylamide Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Use for Enhanced Oil Recovery in Petroleum Industry

4.1.2 Increased Demand from Paper Mills

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Strigent Regulations towards the Usage of Acrylamide owing to its Toxicity

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Flocculent for Water Treatment

5.1.2 Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

5.1.3 Enhanced Oil Recovery

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 France

5.2.3.4 Italy

5.2.3.5 Spain

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AnHui JuCheng Fine Chemicals Co.Ltd

6.4.2 Anhui Tianrun Chemicals

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation

6.4.6 Dia-Nitrix Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Ecolab

6.4.8 Jiangxi Changjiu Agrochemical Co.,Ltd

6.4.9 Mitsui Chemical Inc.

6.4.10 SNF Group

6.4.11 Shandong Dongying Chemicals Co Ltd.

6.4.12 Zibo Xinye Chemical Co Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Upcoming investments for Water Treatment in China

